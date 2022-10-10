Steamy and sultry pics: 5 times Esha Gupta oozed HOTNESS in bodycon dresses

Esha Gupta’s latest pictures that she posted on Instagram, show her wearing a sultry bodycon dress that shows her sexy silhouette. Here are five times when Esha looked like a complete smoke show, slaying bodycon dresses that none other. Check out her hot and sexy pictures here.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Hindi film industry’s favourite fashionista, actor Esha Gupta has once again got the temperature soaring with her latest pictures. The actor, who has become quite the internet sensation these days for her sizzling pictures that she posts on social media, has once again got the attention for one of her outfits. Here are 5 of the hottest pictures of Esha in which she can be seen slaying in a tightly fitted bodycon dress. We bet these pictures of the actor will make you go weak in the knees! Esha flaunted her curvy body in a backless slit bodycon dress in recent pictures that she put on her gram! In these photos, she shows off her back and toned legs.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Recently, Esha Gupta showed her ‘catty’ style as she donned a black and blue bodycon jumper suit. The actor styled her hair in a sleek pleat, going bold and sexy with her look. Her brows were well defined while her eyes had a hint of blue. The rest of the make-up was, however, kept to nude tones. ALSO READ: SEXY TOPLESS PICTURES, VIDEO: Urfi Javed covers assets with conch shells

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

In this white bodycon dress that Esha Gupta wore for one of her recent vacations, the actor is seen giving some major ‘Kim Kardashian’ vibes. This white bodycon dress that Esha wore, showed off her side boobs as well as gave a sneak peek of her cleavage. ALSO READ: Photos and video: Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS for a NUDE photoshoot

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Another sultry look of Esha Gupta that is a hit among her fans, is this white backless bodycon dress. While the outfit itself is steaming hot, Esha’s wet hair look only added to the glamour. This goes down as one of the hottest looks of the ‘Aashram 3’ actor.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram