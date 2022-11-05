SEXY Pictures: 8 times Kim Kardashian lookalike, Jennifer Pamplona, oozed hotness in a bikini

Versace model Jennifer Pamplona recently detransitioned back to her former appearance after spending nearly 600,000 US dollars to look like famous American socialite Kim Kardashian. Here's a look at 8 times she sizzled in a sexy bikini:

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram

American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is known for her voluptuous figure; worldwide, several women aspire to be like her. One such woman, Versace model Jennifer Pamplona, spent 600,000 US dollars to look like the 'SKIMS' founder. However, after enduring 40 cosmetic surgeries over 12 years, the 29-year-old model recently spent 120,000 US dollars to 'detransition' back to her former appearance after realising her pleasure was only at a surface level. Here's a look at 8 times Jennifer Pamplona, who paid the price to look like Kim Kardashian, sizzled in sexy bikinis:

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram

Jennifer Pamplona recently posted a photograph of herself in a sexy bikini as she stood on the promenade of a yacht. "Nostalgic," she wrote in her caption. The model, born in Sao Paulo, underwent surgery for the first time at 17 when Kim Kardashian was starting to become more well-known. Also read: Who is Jennifer Pamplona, the model who paid the price to look like Kim Kardashian?

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram

The Brazilian, who soon became dependent on cosmetic procedures that would make her look like a newly minted A-lister, flaunts her cleavage in this flashy bikini.

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram

Jennifer Pamplona, who endured 40 procedures, including three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, shows off her curves in this glittery golden bikini. Also read: Kim Kardashian on ex-husband Kanye West's anti-Semitic remark; here's how she reacted

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram

Jennifer Pamplona, who gained global attention after transforming into Kim Kardashian's twin, oozes hotness in this grey bikini. In a recent interview, the Versace model admitted that although she gathered over a million Instagram followers, happiness did not come with her transformation.

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram

Jennifer Pamplona, who admitted that it took years of distress before she understood her body dysmorphia and her desire to return to her normal form, stunned in a pink bikini to celebrate her birthday, which falls on August 28. Also read: Kim Kardashian net worth: From reality star to entrepreneur; know how SKIMS owner became famous, billionaire

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram

In one of her posts, the Versace model enjoys her time in the sun as she poses in front of the iconic Hollywood sign. Jennifer Pamplona flaunts her sexy body in a bikini filled with white and pink flowers.

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram

Jennifer Pamplona, who used the help of a physician in Istanbul to transfer her from Kim Kardashian to her former appearance, charmed her fans in this light pink bikini during one of her trips. Also read: Want to have BIKINI body like Kim Kardashian and her sisters? 5 ways Kardashian-Jenner sisters lost their FAT

Image Credit: Jennifer Pamplona Instagram