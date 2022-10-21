Kim Kardashian net worth: From reality star to entrepreneur; know how SKIMS owner became famous, billionaire

Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian: The mother of four turned 42 this year. The fashion mogul, a mother of four, has amassed billions thanks to her entrepreneurial endeavours; she has become one of the most inspiring women in the world. Let us know about her net worth and more

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kim Kardashian is one of the most well-known figures in fashion and entertainment. In addition to being a successful businesswoman, law student, and significant fashion influencer, Kardashian has effectively shed her reputation as a reality TV star.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

It is difficult to ignore Kim's influence on society, whether you like her or not. Following the success of her cosmetics and fragrance line, KKW, and her shapewear business, SKIMS, the KUWTK star's net worth has continued to rise.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

What is Kim Kardashian's net worth?

Before transferring their programme to Hulu in April 2022 and changing its name to The Kardashians, the 42-year-old and her family were featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired for 14 years on the E! network. According to Forbes, her net worth, as of October 2022, was $1.8 billion due to her numerous entrepreneurial pursuits.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to the site, Kim Kardashian's investments in KKW Beauty, her cosmetics and fragrance firm, SKIMS, her shapewear brand, and her social media sponsorships account for a significant chunk of her riches.



Image: SKIMS/Instagram

When did Kim Kardashian hit the billion-dollar mark?

Kim became a billionaire in April 2021, according to government records. 6.6 million, slightly behind Barack Obama and barely above Ashton Kutcher, were Kim Kardashian West's Twitter followers when they were first featured in the pages of Forbes in 2011.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

"Five years later, she was featured on the Forbes cover owing to her successful mobile game, which brought in $51 million that year. She now formally makes her debut on the World's Billionaires list."



Image: SKIMS/Instagram

How did Kim Kardashian get popular and famous?

Kim originally attracted public notice since she is Robert Kardashian's (famous OJ Simpson attorney) daughter. She was Paris Hilton's friend and stylist when she was younger, but after her 2002 sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J emerged, she gained more notoriety.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

But the Kardashian family became well-known with the 2007 premiere of their E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Following the beginning of her relationship with Kanye West in 2012, Kim attracted greater attention. After dating for two years, they were married and had four kids as a family. However, the high-profile couple, Kim and Kanye, firmed their divorce in March 2022 after nearly 10 years together.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

This latest collection of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is a set of sexy nightwear that the branch will launch on Monday. They are not only see-through but also come in chiffon fabric that only adds to increasing the hotness quotient of the nightwear collection.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Cut to the present, when Kim modelled for Dolce & Gabbana, debuted her collection at Milan Fashion Week, and starred in the fall 2022 fashion campaign for Balenciaga.

Image: SKIMS/Instagram

Her brand, SKIMS has grown to be a multi-billion dollar brand is now listed among the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies for 2022. Kardashian's shapewear collection emphasises accessible sizing and body acceptance.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram