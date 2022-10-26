Kim Kardashian on ex-husband Kanye West's anti-Semitic remark; here's how she reacted

Kim Kardashian is managing things at home like this: "Kim does a wonderful job of compartmentalising and attempting to maintain calm for the kids. They concentrate on the children and their activities," says an insider. Kim Kardashian, the mother of four, is focused on being a mama bear to her and Kanye West's four kids.



It appears like Kanye West is suffering the consequences of his divisive remarks! For the uninitiated, Ye made anti-semitic remarks while appearing on Drink Champs; he claimed that the Jewish community allegedly held immense power in the media and blamed them for blocking his Instagram and Twitter accounts and the termination of his partnerships with several companies.



Kim Kardashian's reaction:

The SKIMS owner said on Twitter, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are being "Compartmentalised".

According to reports, Kim, who has been involved in a contentious divorce fight with her ex-husband Kanye West, is concentrating on being a strong parent in the wake of the rapper's 45-year-old antisemitic comments.

North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm West, 3, are the couple's four children. According to a close friend of Kim Kardashian, "Kim's simply constantly worrying about the kids."

According to an insider, Kim Kardashian is managing things at home like this: "Kim does a wonderful job of compartmentalising and attempting to maintain calm for the kids. They concentrate on the children and their activities."

Kanye West has repeatedly attacked Kim Kardashian on social media since she filed for divorce. Ye also expressed annoyance that North had a TikTok account and Kim K's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In February, Kim penned a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories against Kanye West: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness."



Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West:

After Gap and Balenciaga, Adidas is now done doing business with Kanye West and his brand Yeezy. In a statement, via E! News, the company stated, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Kanye West's relationship with Adidas has ended, and according to Forbes, his net worth has fallen to $400 million, making him no longer a billionaire. His music collection, real estate, cash, and a 5% ownership share in Kim Kardashian's shapewear company, SKIMS, are the sources of his increased net worth.

