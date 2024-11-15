How many times can you modify your Aadhaar card details?

Understand UIDAI's rules for Aadhaar card updates, including limits on name changes and other details. Learn how many times you can update your Aadhaar card and the official guidelines.

Aadhaar Update

The Aadhaar card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It's a crucial document used for various services like getting a new SIM card, opening a bank account, and applying for government subsidies. It's also used for obtaining a passport. Given its importance, the information on your Aadhaar card must be accurate. Update it immediately if there are any errors. You can update your birth date, mobile number, and address on your Aadhaar card. Update your Aadhaar online through the myAadhaar portal on the UIDAI website. Currently, users can update their Aadhaar for free.

Aadhaar Update Limits

You can make several corrections to your Aadhaar card, but there are limitations. Like the name on the Aadhaar card, it can be changed. The registered name on the Aadhaar card can be changed twice in a lifetime. After this, UIDAI approval is required to change the name. You'll also need to provide supporting documents explaining the reason for the name change. There's no limit on changing the address on your Aadhaar; you can change it as many times as needed.

Aadhaar Update Delays

Most Aadhaar card requests are approved by UIDAI within 30 days. If it takes 90 days to complete your Aadhaar card, call 1947 or contact UIDAI.

Free Aadhaar Update

UIDAI urges all Aadhaar users to update their Aadhaar cards. According to the central government, 10-year-old Aadhaar cards need to be updated. If you update your Aadhaar card online before December 14, 2024, you won't be charged any fees, as the government is offering free Aadhaar card updates until that date.

