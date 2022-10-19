Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to have BIKINI body like Kim Kardashian and her sisters? 5 ways Kardashian-Jenner sisters lost their FAT

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for their obsession with how slim they look in photographs, and throughout the years, they have experienced some significant physical changes. To learn more about how all of this came about, continue reading.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim and Khloe Kardashian have gained fame for their extreme weight loss efforts. The sisters have tried everything, from working out six days a week to adhering to some of the strictest diets. Although most of their lifestyles are balanced and healthy, they are not immune to the crazed diet culture. 
     

    The Kardashian-Jenner family has imposed some incredibly inflated ideals of beauty on the rest of the globe. Nobody can dispute their strong commitment to keeping up their physique. Here are the five best initiatives the sisters have taken to shed those excess pounds:
     

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Sweatsuits
    After giving birth to her son Saint in 2016, Kim Kardashian initially shared her unusual weight-loss method. She lost about 27 kg! Additionally, she wore a Missy Elliott sweatsuit to shed the final few pounds of baby weight. Her younger sister Khloe referred to these as sauna suits and frequently used them to lose weight.

    Diet
    Khloe Kardashian reportedly admitted to going on a low-carb, dairy-free diet to lose some excess weight, as reported by Stylecraze. Before working out, she eats protein and carbohydrates. She ate grilled skinless chicken breast for lunch to help heal her overworked muscles, along with vegetables for dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals, rice, and sweet potatoes to meet the required daily intake of healthy carbohydrates.

    Her light meal consists of grilled fish, a salad of green, leafy vegetables with sunflower seeds, and a vinaigrette dressing made with olive oil. For dessert, Baby K has limited just a slice of fruit.

    Image: SKIMS/Instagram

    Slimming Tea
    Both Kardashian sisters, Khloe and Kim have reportedly consumed Flat Tummy Tea. It is regarded as a beverage that may substitute for meals. Khloe urged others to use the brand and promoted it on her Instagram. Since it is a simple method to lose weight. However, flat stomach tea isn't considered a healthy weight loss method. It may result in severe health problems. Kim also advertised the shake on social media. For making this choice, both sisters faced harsh criticism.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Waist Trainers
    It’s not just Kim and Khloe fans of waist trainers, but their youngest sister Kylie Jenner too. The corset-style piece is designed to stick to your waist, support your back and improve your core. This is also a way to enhance workouts. However, they do not come without some downsides. Waist trainers can cause health issues like difficulty breathing, heartburn and indigestion.

    Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

    Workout Routine
    Kim K is renowned for her six-day-per-week, six-am exercises. While the younger sister's routines are very different from hers, her workout plan mostly consists of weight training and less cardio. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's bold pictures in lace bra top go viral; actress sends strong message to trolls

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To reduce weight, she concentrates on both cardio and strength training. It is easy to assume that both sisters like challenging workouts. Also Read: Nora Fatehi shows off SEXY BACK with photographer Anup Surve in Mauritius

