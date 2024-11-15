Lifestyle
Wear this type of lehenga for your Roka ceremony. This light-colored georgette lehenga features beautiful embroidery and sequin work.
If you're looking for something new, try a motif silk lehenga. You can find these online and offline for around ₹3,000.
This net lehenga with beautiful sequin work and a matching pastel-colored choli will make you look stylish.
For a fresh look in a light-colored lehenga, choose a multi-color embroidered organza lehenga.
This chiffon lehenga with a keyhole halter neck blouse is stunning. Nimrat looks amazing in this floral print high-slit lehenga. Style the dupatta for a new look.