Lifestyle

Nimrat Kaur's Lehenga for Roka Ceremony

Zari Work Georgette Lehenga

Wear this type of lehenga for your Roka ceremony. This light-colored georgette lehenga features beautiful embroidery and sequin work.

Motifs Silk Lehenga

If you're looking for something new, try a motif silk lehenga. You can find these online and offline for around ₹3,000.

Sequin Work Heavy Lehenga

This net lehenga with beautiful sequin work and a matching pastel-colored choli will make you look stylish.

Multi-Color Embroidered Organza Lehenga

For a fresh look in a light-colored lehenga, choose a multi-color embroidered organza lehenga.

Floral Print High-Slit Lehenga

This chiffon lehenga with a keyhole halter neck blouse is stunning. Nimrat looks amazing in this floral print high-slit lehenga. Style the dupatta for a new look.

Find Next One