SEXY pics, video: Urfi Javed goes SEMI-NUDE; wears only a shimmery black sleeve

Urfi Javed’s latest video on Instagram has set the internet on fire. The actor has gone semi-nude as she poses wearing a black sleeve while covering her assets with one hand. Check out the video here.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Internet’s hottest sensation, actor Urfi Javed is once again at it! Urfi has taken social media by storm with her latest post which has got everything sweating. After wearing a DIY dress made of an audio cassette reel, Urfi has now gone semi-nude in her latest post. Wondering what did she wear this time? Well, it is a puffed shimmery black sleeve, ONLY. Yes, you read that right!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Urfi Javed posted a new video in which she is seen wearing nothing but a black shimmery sleeve on one side. The actor went completely backless while covering her assets with her hand. To watch the video, click here.

Urfi Javed is often under the attack of trolls for her reflecting her bold side on the internet. There are many who have objected to what the actor prefers to wear. However, this has never had an impact on her; in fact, Urfi has always hit back at the trolls each time.

This time too, Urfi Javed took a jibe at all the trolls who tried to school her for fashion. Taking to the post’s caption, and also reflecting upon her witty side, Urfi wrote: “Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine . Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there - You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business.”

