Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY pics, video: Urfi Javed goes SEMI-NUDE; wears only a shimmery black sleeve

    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Urfi Javed’s latest video on Instagram has set the internet on fire. The actor has gone semi-nude as she poses wearing a black sleeve while covering her assets with one hand. Check out the video here.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Internet’s hottest sensation, actor Urfi Javed is once again at it! Urfi has taken social media by storm with her latest post which has got everything sweating. After wearing a DIY dress made of an audio cassette reel, Urfi has now gone semi-nude in her latest post. Wondering what did she wear this time? Well, it is a puffed shimmery black sleeve, ONLY. Yes, you read that right!

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Urfi Javed posted a new video in which she is seen wearing nothing but a black shimmery sleeve on one side. The actor went completely backless while covering her assets with her hand. To watch the video, click here.

    ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem in Navya Nanda has ‘child without marriage’

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed is often under the attack of trolls for her reflecting her bold side on the internet. There are many who have objected to what the actor prefers to wear. However, this has never had an impact on her; in fact, Urfi has always hit back at the trolls each time.

    ALSO READ: After Kantara’s success, Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    This time too, Urfi Javed took a jibe at all the trolls who tried to school her for fashion. Taking to the post’s caption, and also reflecting upon her witty side, Urfi wrote: “Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine . Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there - You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business.”

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Meanwhile, recently, Urfi Javed got into an exchange of words with ‘Anupama’ actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who also tried to school Urfi over her ultra-bold Diwali look. Urfi, on the other hand, gave a befitting reply to the singer-turned-actor, commenting on how the serial he is a part of, talks about women breaking the stereotypes.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesnt have a problem in Navya Nanda has child without marriage drb

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem in Navya Nanda has ‘child without marriage’

    What is Myositis a rare autoimmune condition that Yashoda actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from drb

    What is Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that ‘Yashoda’ actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

    Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa drb

    Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

    Kantara song copyright suit: Kerala court restrains Rishabh Shetty-starrer from playing 'Varaha Roopam' drb

    Kantara song copyright suit: Kerala court restrains Rishabh Shetty-starrer from playing 'Varaha Roopam'

    Not in 2023, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' will now release in 2024 drb

    Not in 2023, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' will now release in 2024

    Recent Stories

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesnt have a problem in Navya Nanda has child without marriage drb

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem in Navya Nanda has ‘child without marriage’

    British Navy plotted and executed Nord Stream pipeline attack: Russia

    British Navy plotted and executed Nord Stream pipeline attack: Russia

    After Kantara success Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings drb

    After Kantara’s success, Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Centurion Glenn Phillips hands NZ easy triumph over SL; fans elated-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Centurion Glenn Phillips hands NZ easy triumph over SL; fans elated

    Halloween 2022: 6 places to visit and experience the unique celebrations around the world sur

    Halloween 2022: 6 places to visit and experience the unique celebrations around the world

    Recent Videos

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands, IND vs NED: I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'I try to put a lot of pressure on myself during practice session' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon