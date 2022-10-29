Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Kantara’s success, Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings

    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Recently, Rajinikanth had taken to Twitter to congratulate Rishabh Shetty on the success of ‘Kantara’. The legendary actor had also reviewed the movie, calling it a ‘masterpiece’.

    Image: Rishabh Shetty/Twitter

    Days after legendary actor Rajinikanth reviewed Rishabh Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’, calling it a “masterpiece”, the actor-filmmaker met ‘Thalaivar’ at his residence on Saturday t seek his blessing. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Rishabh Shetty shared a few pictures from the visit he paid to Rajinikanth. In one of the pictures, Rishabh is seen touching the feet of Thalaivar and seeking his blessing.

    Image: Rishabh Shetty/Twitter

    In the second picture, Rajinikanth, who is wearing a black shirt and white lungi, is seen presenting a shawl to Rishabh Shetty. The two actors, in the third and the fourth picture, can be seen chit-chatting.

    ALSO READ: What is Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that ‘Yashoda’ actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

    Image: Rishabh Shetty/Twitter

    Sharing the pictures, Rishabh Shetty wrote in Kannada which loosely translates in English to: “If you admire us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you Rajinikanth sir, we are forever grateful for your appreciation for our film Kantara.”

    ALSO READ: Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

    Image: Rishabh Shetty/Twitter

    Soon after Rishabh Shetty shared the pictures on his Twitter handle, fans also started congratulating him on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Love you sir for showing the world the richness of Vedic Hindu heritage and culture.”

    Image: Rishabh Shetty/Twitter

    Meanwhile, ‘Kantara’ which stars Rishabh Shetty in the lead role, has also been directed and written by him. The film is backed by Hombale Films. It was originally released in Kannada and was recently re-released in Hindi. The film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

    While 'Kantara' continues to mint money at the box office, the film also had a legal setback on Friday. A local court in Kerala passed an order on a copyright suit filed by a Kerala-based music band, ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’ which alleged that the film’s song ‘Varaha Roopam’ was a rip-off of its original track ‘Navarasam’ which was released five years ago.

