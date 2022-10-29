After Kantara’s success, Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings

Recently, Rajinikanth had taken to Twitter to congratulate Rishabh Shetty on the success of ‘Kantara’. The legendary actor had also reviewed the movie, calling it a ‘masterpiece’.

Image: Rishabh Shetty/Twitter

Days after legendary actor Rajinikanth reviewed Rishabh Shetty-starrer ‘Kantara’, calling it a “masterpiece”, the actor-filmmaker met ‘Thalaivar’ at his residence on Saturday t seek his blessing. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Rishabh Shetty shared a few pictures from the visit he paid to Rajinikanth. In one of the pictures, Rishabh is seen touching the feet of Thalaivar and seeking his blessing.

In the second picture, Rajinikanth, who is wearing a black shirt and white lungi, is seen presenting a shawl to Rishabh Shetty. The two actors, in the third and the fourth picture, can be seen chit-chatting.

Sharing the pictures, Rishabh Shetty wrote in Kannada which loosely translates in English to: "If you admire us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Thank you Rajinikanth sir, we are forever grateful for your appreciation for our film Kantara."

Soon after Rishabh Shetty shared the pictures on his Twitter handle, fans also started congratulating him on the post. One of the fans wrote, “Love you sir for showing the world the richness of Vedic Hindu heritage and culture.”

