Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem in Navya Nanda has ‘child without marriage’

In Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, Jaya Bachchan said that she does not have a problem if Navya has a child without marriage. The veteran actor also spoke about how physical attraction is important for the longevity of a relationship.

Giving a piece of advice or two on relationships, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan said that ‘physical attraction’ is very important for the longevity of a relationship. Bachchan was speaking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the latter’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’. Bachchan also said that during 'our times we couldn't experiment', adding that a relationship cannot last alone on “love, fresh air, and adjustment”. Furthermore, she went on to say that she would not have a problem if Navya had a ‘child without marriage’.

ALSO READ: After Kantara’s success, Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings

While speaking to Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan said that even though people may find it objectionable coming from her, she believes that compatibility and physical attraction are very important. "Our times we couldn't experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn't they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn't a physical relationship it's not going to last very long. You can't be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It's very very important."

ALSO READ: What is Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that ‘Yashoda’ actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

Jaya Bachchan also had a little something to say to the younger generation on relationships; she suggested that one because of lack of emotion and romance today, "you should marry your best friend". "You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem," she said. It was also this very podcast where Jaya Bachchan had recently opened up about her ‘hate’ for media.