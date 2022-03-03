Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russian invasion: Ukrainian Playboy 'playmate' throws her support behind frontline troops

    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    Ukrainian model Dasha Astafieva has sent out a message in support of her country’s troops fighting against the Russians. She shot the message from a basement where she’s presently residing in Kyiv.

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been finding support from world leaders, politicians and celebrities, Several models have also raised their voice against the Russia-Ukraine war, in support of Ukraine’s plight. Recently, Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev’s Ukrainian girlfriend Kate Konlin has opened up on the war. Now, Ukrainian Playboy 'playmate', Dasha Astafieca, has shot a video, extending her support for Ukraine’s troops at the frontline who are bravely fighting the Russian military.

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram, Dasha shared a message for the troops that she shot from a basement in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, where she’s presently staying at.

    ALSO READ: Tinder Swindler's Ukrainian girlfriend relives horrors of war amidst Russian invasion

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    The 36-year-old playmate, Dasha Astafieva, issued numerous statements thanking the Ukrainian troops for their efforts, further supporting them in their endeavour of fighting the Russians.

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    Dasha Astafieva shared more posts on her Instagram handle, revealing the ongoing horrific Russia-Ukraine war.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war: Rakhi Sawant warns Vladimir Putin, says 'I am coming to Russia'

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    She thanked the soldiers defending Ukrainians for their tremendous will, strength and courage, saying, "Warriors, defenders! We believe and wait, we only think about what we will wait for, and we will all succeed!

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    The Ukrainian Playboy’s ‘Playmate’ further said in another post that she continues to be in Kyiv with her family, adding that the family wishes to continue staying in the Ukrainian capital.

    ALSO READ: Green Day cancels its Moscow concert amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    She further wrote that she and her family are ready to “help and protect everyone who needs it”. Dasha Astafieva added saying that she was filming the video from her basement where she is with her dogs and her brother.

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    She also went on to describe the bunker where she is presently residing with her family. She said there are three families living together in the building, including some elderly people.

    Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

    The playmate further said that she was grateful for all those people “who did not betray”. She was also grateful for all those people who are fighting for Ukraine.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Radhe Shyam Trailer Prabhas impresses a palmist in the upcoming Astro thriller watch drb

    Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    A Thursday Exclusive Director Behzad Khambata Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia share journey drb

    A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 When will it be tabled What can be expected gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: When will it be tabled? What can be expected?

    Russia-Ukraine war: We will rebuild Ukraine and Russia will pay the price: Volodymyr Zelensky-dnm

    We will rebuild Ukraine and Russia will pay the price: Volodymyr Zelensky

    Holocaust survivors in war-torn Ukraine curse Putin; wish for him to die

    Holocaust survivors in war-torn Ukraine curse Putin; wish for him to die

    YouTube creators contributed Rs 6800 crore to Indian GDP in 2020 gcw

    YouTube creators contributed Rs 6,800 crore to Indian GDP in 2020

    kpop BTS Jungkook gets Presidents Award completes graduation from Global Cyber University drb

    BTS: Jungkook gets President’s Award; completes graduation from Global Cyber University

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala Blasters scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai City-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon