Russian invasion: Ukrainian Playboy 'playmate' throws her support behind frontline troops

Ukrainian model Dasha Astafieva has sent out a message in support of her country’s troops fighting against the Russians. She shot the message from a basement where she’s presently residing in Kyiv.

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been finding support from world leaders, politicians and celebrities, Several models have also raised their voice against the Russia-Ukraine war, in support of Ukraine’s plight. Recently, Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev’s Ukrainian girlfriend Kate Konlin has opened up on the war. Now, Ukrainian Playboy 'playmate', Dasha Astafieca, has shot a video, extending her support for Ukraine’s troops at the frontline who are bravely fighting the Russian military.

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Dasha shared a message for the troops that she shot from a basement in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, where she’s presently staying at. ALSO READ: Tinder Swindler's Ukrainian girlfriend relives horrors of war amidst Russian invasion

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

The 36-year-old playmate, Dasha Astafieva, issued numerous statements thanking the Ukrainian troops for their efforts, further supporting them in their endeavour of fighting the Russians.

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

Dasha Astafieva shared more posts on her Instagram handle, revealing the ongoing horrific Russia-Ukraine war. ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war: Rakhi Sawant warns Vladimir Putin, says 'I am coming to Russia'

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

She thanked the soldiers defending Ukrainians for their tremendous will, strength and courage, saying, "Warriors, defenders! We believe and wait, we only think about what we will wait for, and we will all succeed!

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

The Ukrainian Playboy’s ‘Playmate’ further said in another post that she continues to be in Kyiv with her family, adding that the family wishes to continue staying in the Ukrainian capital. ALSO READ: Green Day cancels its Moscow concert amidst Russia-Ukraine war

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

She further wrote that she and her family are ready to “help and protect everyone who needs it”. Dasha Astafieva added saying that she was filming the video from her basement where she is with her dogs and her brother.

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram

She also went on to describe the bunker where she is presently residing with her family. She said there are three families living together in the building, including some elderly people.

Image: Dasha Astafieva/Instagram