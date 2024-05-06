Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH: Congress' Amethi office attacked, cars vandalised; 'BJP goons' blamed

    The Congress party office in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi was attacked and vandalised late on Sunday as unknown miscreants wrecked several cars parked outside the building, creating a ruckus and triggering protests from party leaders.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Congress Amethi office attacked, cars vandalised; 'BJP goons' blamed watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    The Congress office in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was attacked on Sunday around midnight. Unidentified miscreants vandalised dozens of vehicles parked outside, created chaos and fled the spot soon after. Police responded quickly to the site and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint.

    Congress took to X and published a video of a car's windows broken and glass bits thrown on the ground. The party criticised the BJP for committing to violence in Amethi, citing fear of loss.

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the party wrote in HIndi: "Frustrated by the defeat they saw, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged. The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is a witness that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi."

    Party leader Supriya Shrinate also rebuked the incident, blaming the BJP of "hooliganism". " The wind has changed, breaking vehicles will not solve the problem, BJP people," her tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

    The grand old party on Friday ended weeks of suspense and announced former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as its poll pick from Raebareli and party loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi.
     

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured rkn

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured

    Molestation case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tells staff to ignore any communication from Kolkata Police anr

    Molestation case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tells staff to ignore any communication from Kolkata Police

    Vice Chancellors write open letter slamming Rahul Gandhi's remarks on selection norms for university heads gcw

    Vice Chancellors write open letter slamming Rahul Gandhi's remarks on selection norms for university heads

    Congress leader faces flak over claim that RSS policeman killed Hemant Karkare in 26/11 Mumbai attacks vkp

    Congress leader faces flak over claim that RSS policeman killed Hemant Karkare in 26/11 Mumbai attacks

    Kerala: Driving test suspended for 4th consecutive day; strike continues rkn

    Kerala: Driving test suspended for 4th consecutive day; strike continues

    Recent Stories

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH) vkp

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH)

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again ATG

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again

    Ed Sheeran to Sania Mirza: Netflix's popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2' guest list out RBA

    Ed Sheeran to Sania Mirza: Netflix's popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2' guest list out

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured rkn

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured

    Molestation case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tells staff to ignore any communication from Kolkata Police anr

    Molestation case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tells staff to ignore any communication from Kolkata Police

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon