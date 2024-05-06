WATCH: Congress' Amethi office attacked, cars vandalised; 'BJP goons' blamed

The Congress party office in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi was attacked and vandalised late on Sunday as unknown miscreants wrecked several cars parked outside the building, creating a ruckus and triggering protests from party leaders.

The Congress office in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was attacked on Sunday around midnight. Unidentified miscreants vandalised dozens of vehicles parked outside, created chaos and fled the spot soon after. Police responded quickly to the site and initiated an investigation. A case has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint.

Congress took to X and published a video of a car's windows broken and glass bits thrown on the ground. The party criticised the BJP for committing to violence in Amethi, citing fear of loss.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the party wrote in HIndi: "Frustrated by the defeat they saw, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged. The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is a witness that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi."

Party leader Supriya Shrinate also rebuked the incident, blaming the BJP of "hooliganism". " The wind has changed, breaking vehicles will not solve the problem, BJP people," her tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

The grand old party on Friday ended weeks of suspense and announced former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as its poll pick from Raebareli and party loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi.



