Rakhi Sawant warns Vladimir Putin, says 'I am coming to Russia'

Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video on her Instagram saying she is going to Russia to talk to Vladimir Putin.

Rakhi Sawant, known for her bizarre antics and comments, is now grabbing headlines for the latest video she shared on her social media account. In her latest video, Rakhi threatens Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war. She called Putin 'Prime Minister' of Russia.



The video was taken at an airport where she was wearing blue sunglasses and talking over the phone is weird. The footage was recorded by Rakhi's friend Rajeev Khinchi. He said that my sister, Rakhi is very angry, speaking in a different language, and she is going to Russia to attack Putin. Check out the video here



Yesterday, outside the gym, Rakhi talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and said that she would 'tell Russia to stop the war'.