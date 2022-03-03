  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant warns Vladimir Putin, says 'I am coming to Russia'

    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video on her Instagram saying she is going to Russia to talk to Vladimir Putin.

    Rakhi Sawant, known for her bizarre antics and comments, is now grabbing headlines for the latest video she shared on her social media account. In her latest video, Rakhi threatens Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war. She called Putin 'Prime Minister' of Russia.
     

    The video was taken at an airport where she was wearing blue sunglasses and talking over the phone is weird. The footage was recorded by Rakhi's friend Rajeev Khinchi. He said that my sister, Rakhi is very angry, speaking in a different language, and she is going to Russia to attack Putin.

    Check out the video here 
     

    Yesterday, outside the gym, Rakhi talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and said that she would 'tell Russia to stop the war'.

    Rakhi cautioned Putin that she might 'go to Russia and drop LPG cylinders over it' from her chopper if he don't stops the war.'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Radhe Shyam Trailer Prabhas impresses a palmist in the upcoming Astro thriller watch drb

    Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    A Thursday Exclusive Director Behzad Khambata Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia share journey drb

    A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    Recent Stories

    Russian invasion Ukrainian Playboy playmate throws her support behind frontline troops drb

    Russian invasion: Ukrainian Playboy 'playmate' throws her support behind frontline troops

    Drop shipping is catching up big time and there are vast opportunities associated with it, says Sohail Tariq

    Drop-shipping is catching up big time and there are vast opportunities associated with it, says Sohail Tariq

    football UFC star Conor McGregor shares glimpse of life at Stamford Bridge if he buys Chelsea

    UFC star Conor McGregor shares glimpse of life at Stamford Bridge if he buys Chelsea

    Gujarat Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Government announces Narmada scheme of Rs 6090 crore, work is underway - ADT

    Gujarat Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: New medical colleges will be constructed in Khambhalia

    Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 updates key points highlights gcw

    Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Health budget increased, focus on state infra

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala Blasters scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai City-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 62): Kerala scripts 3-1 win over Mumbai

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis: How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    How NATO's 'eyes in the sky' are watching Russia's moves

    Video Icon