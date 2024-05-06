'We were at home...', TMKOC star Gurucharan's dad shares THIS happened before actor went missing

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his role as Sodhi in the popular TV show, has been missing since April 22, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues deeply concerned. While efforts to locate him continue, recent insights from police sources suggest that Singh may have orchestrated his disappearance.

Singh's father, Hargit Singh, reminisced about their last day together before the actor vanished. Recounting their time in New Delhi, Hargit Singh revealed that they spent the day at home, with Gurucharan intending to fly to Mumbai the following day. He noted that although there were no elaborate celebrations, being together felt comforting. Gurucharan had even shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his father on Instagram, accompanied by a selfie.

Expressing profound distress, Hargit Singh conveyed his family's eagerness for any updates from the police, hoping for Gurucharan's safe return. Meanwhile, police sources disclosed that Gurucharan left his phone in the Palam area before disappearing, complicating the search efforts. CCTV footage revealed him moving between e-rickshaws, suggesting a premeditated plan.

The missing complaint filed by his father four days after his disappearance detailed Gurucharan's failed journey to Mumbai and his unreachable phone, emphasizing his mental stability and the family's exhaustive search efforts.

Concerns over Gurucharan's whereabouts have reverberated throughout the TMKOC community, with co-stars such as Jennifer Mistry, Samay Shah, and Mandar Chandwadkar expressing hopes for his safe return. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi also expressed his anguish over the situation, describing it as "painful" and "shocking."

