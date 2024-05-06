Ed Sheeran to Sania Mirza: Netflix's popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2' guest list out

The show will feature Ed Sheeran, Anil Kapoor, Sania Mirza, and other celebrities. For now, the comedy show's staff has kept celebrity identities under wraps.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix, and the comedians are tickling the audience's funny bones with their jokes and snappy one-liners. The programme has had a good audience on the streaming site. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared on the show's last episode.

We now know that Kapil and his team are planning to host more prominent personalities on their show. The programme has captivated audiences worldwide, including comedians like as Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda. The creators of the programme have more in store for its admirers.

The Great Indian Kapil Show included Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer. Well, the forthcoming seven episodes will leave viewers wanting more.

There were suspicions that The Great Indian Kapil Show had ended. However, the show's cast said they will return for a second season. Kiku Sharda revealed that they have already prepared the second season, which will be released soon.