Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad..', Kangana Ranaut compares herself with superstar; Here's what she said

    Kangana Ranaut's comparison with Amitabh Bachchan sparks debate. Video goes viral; netizens react. Past incident with Jaya Bachchan resurfaces. Ranaut, known for controversy, gears up for political role in 'Emergency'

    Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad..', Kangana Ranaut compares herself with superstar; Here's what she said ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 6, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

    A recent video of Kangana Ranaut addressing a political rally has stirred up a storm on social media. In her speech, the acclaimed actress drew a striking parallel between herself and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, claiming to be the recipient of similar adulation and respect in the film industry.

    The video, which quickly went viral, captured Kangana Ranaut asserting, 'Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai.' (The entire nation is surprised, wherever Kangana goes, be it Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, or Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect... I can confidently say that after Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, if there is anyone in the industry who receives such adoration, it's me.)

    This bold comparison ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many expressing disbelief at Kangana's audacity to make such assertions. Some social media users criticized her for what they perceived as living in a state of delusion, emphasizing that respect cannot be quantified and is earned through hard work and dedication.

    Interestingly, this isn't the first time Kangana Ranaut has found herself in the midst of controversy. Despite her acclaimed acting skills and a National Award under her belt for her performance in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' in 2016, she has often courted controversy with her outspoken views on various issues.

    ALSO READ: 'We were at home...', TMKOC star Gurucharan's dad shares THIS happened before actor went missing

    Furthermore, a past incident involving Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan, resurfaced amidst the online debate. In 2022, during the screening of Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai' in Mumbai, a video captured an interaction between Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan, where the latter seemingly ignored Kangana's greeting. This incident added fuel to the ongoing discussion surrounding Kangana's relationship with the Bachchan family.

    As Kangana Ranaut gears up for her upcoming film 'Emergency,' where she will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her foray into politics as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh continues to attract attention.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post RBA

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post

    We were at home...', TMKOC star Gurucharan's dad shares THIS happened before actor went missing ATG

    'We were at home...', TMKOC star Gurucharan's dad shares THIS happened before actor went missing

    Italian model Eugenio Casnighi allegedly got fired from Met Gala 2024 for THIS weird reason; Read more ATG

    Italian model Eugenio Casnighi allegedly got fired from Met Gala 2024 for THIS weird reason; Read more

    Met Gala 2024: From theme to dress code, all you need to know about the fashion event RKK

    Met Gala 2024: From theme to dress code, all you need to know about the fashion event

    Shreyas Talpade suspects his heart attack could be due to COVID-19 vaccine, questions the side-effects RKK

    Shreyas Talpade suspects his heart attack could be due to COVID-19 vaccine, questions the side-effects

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Cops to cremate body of newborn killed in Kochi; DNA sample to be sent for scientific testing anr

    Kerala: Cops to cremate body of newborn killed in Kochi; DNA sample to be sent for scientific testing

    ED raids Jharkhand minister's secretary, seizes over Rs 20 crore; counting on (WATCH) gcw

    ED raids Jharkhand minister's secretary, seizes over Rs 20 crore; counting on (WATCH)

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days vkp

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days

    Gold price on May 6: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in your city gcw

    Gold price on May 6: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in your city

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post RBA

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon