'Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad..', Kangana Ranaut compares herself with superstar; Here's what she said

Kangana Ranaut's comparison with Amitabh Bachchan sparks debate. Video goes viral; netizens react. Past incident with Jaya Bachchan resurfaces. Ranaut, known for controversy, gears up for political role in 'Emergency'

A recent video of Kangana Ranaut addressing a political rally has stirred up a storm on social media. In her speech, the acclaimed actress drew a striking parallel between herself and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, claiming to be the recipient of similar adulation and respect in the film industry.

The video, which quickly went viral, captured Kangana Ranaut asserting, 'Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai.' (The entire nation is surprised, wherever Kangana goes, be it Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, or Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect... I can confidently say that after Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, if there is anyone in the industry who receives such adoration, it's me.)

This bold comparison ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many expressing disbelief at Kangana's audacity to make such assertions. Some social media users criticized her for what they perceived as living in a state of delusion, emphasizing that respect cannot be quantified and is earned through hard work and dedication.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Kangana Ranaut has found herself in the midst of controversy. Despite her acclaimed acting skills and a National Award under her belt for her performance in 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' in 2016, she has often courted controversy with her outspoken views on various issues.

Furthermore, a past incident involving Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan, resurfaced amidst the online debate. In 2022, during the screening of Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai' in Mumbai, a video captured an interaction between Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan, where the latter seemingly ignored Kangana's greeting. This incident added fuel to the ongoing discussion surrounding Kangana's relationship with the Bachchan family.

As Kangana Ranaut gears up for her upcoming film 'Emergency,' where she will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her foray into politics as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh continues to attract attention.

