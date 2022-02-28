  • Facebook
    Green Day cancels its Moscow concert amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Green Day has called off its concert in Russia as a way to extend solidarity to Ukrainians amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 8:58 PM IST
    Image: Green Day/Instagram

    In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and extending its solidarity to the people of Ukraine, Green Day announced the cancellation of its upcoming live-in-concert in Moscow. The international rock band which has given several hits including The Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, etc, took to his official Instagram handle to announce the calling off of the concert.

    On early Monday morning (Indian time), Green Day put out a post, confirming that it has decided to call off its Moscow concert which was to be held on May 29, at Spartak Stadium. The concert was a part of Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour and was to be held at one of the largest arenas in the Russian capital.

    Check out Green Day's statement here:

    Since last week when Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the world has been condemning its act, extending its solidarity with the Ukrainians. Green Day is not the only band that has decided to cancel its tour to Russia.

    In recent days, Russian rapper Oxxxymiron also decided to cancel all six sold-out shows in Moscow and St Petersburg, as a way to protest against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. In fact, Russia has also been banned from the Eurovision Song Contest which is considered one of the world’s most popular non-sport competition programs.

    Similarly, Pussy Riot co-founder and noted activist Nadya Tolokonnikova has decided to sell NFTs in order to raise funds for civilian groups in Ukraine. At the same time, the Saturday Night Live show opened with ‘Prayer for Ukraine’ performed by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 8:58 PM IST
