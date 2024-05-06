'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH)

Passengers of Bengaluru Metro express outrage over recent incidents of unruly behaviour, sparked by a viral video showing a couple engaging in public displays of affection. Concerned commuters urge authorities to intervene, fearing a decline in the metro's once orderly atmosphere. Bengaluru city police respond to calls for action.

Passengers of Bengaluru Metro are expressing outrage over recent incidents of unruly behaviour among young commuters, likening the atmosphere to that of Delhi Metro. The discontent stems from a video posted online capturing what appears to be a couple engaging in public displays of affection, prompting calls for action from authorities.

The video, which quickly circulated on social media, allegedly depicts a young woman kissing a man while onboard a metro train, much to the dismay of other passengers. The incident has reignited concerns about the need for maintaining decorum and respect for public spaces.



Expressing their frustration, a concerned traveller took to Twitter to address Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (@OfficialBMRCL), Namma Metro (@NammaMetro_), and Bengaluru City Police (@BlrCityPolice), urging them to intervene and address the escalating behaviour issues within the metro system. Bengaluru city police responded to the tweet and asked for the contact number of the passenger.

The outcry reflects a growing sentiment among commuters who fear that the once orderly and respectful environment of Bangalore Metro is being compromised by such incidents. Many are calling for swift action to prevent further deterioration of the commuting experience.

