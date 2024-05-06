Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH)

    Passengers of Bengaluru Metro express outrage over recent incidents of unruly behaviour, sparked by a viral video showing a couple engaging in public displays of affection. Concerned commuters urge authorities to intervene, fearing a decline in the metro's once orderly atmosphere. Bengaluru city police respond to calls for action.

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    Passengers of Bengaluru Metro are expressing outrage over recent incidents of unruly behaviour among young commuters, likening the atmosphere to that of Delhi Metro. The discontent stems from a video posted online capturing what appears to be a couple engaging in public displays of affection, prompting calls for action from authorities.

    The video, which quickly circulated on social media, allegedly depicts a young woman kissing a man while onboard a metro train, much to the dismay of other passengers. The incident has reignited concerns about the need for maintaining decorum and respect for public spaces.

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end

    Expressing their frustration, a concerned traveller took to Twitter to address Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (@OfficialBMRCL), Namma Metro (@NammaMetro_), and Bengaluru City Police (@BlrCityPolice), urging them to intervene and address the escalating behaviour issues within the metro system. Bengaluru city police responded to the tweet and asked for the contact number of the passenger.

    The outcry reflects a growing sentiment among commuters who fear that the once orderly and respectful environment of Bangalore Metro is being compromised by such incidents. Many are calling for swift action to prevent further deterioration of the commuting experience.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days vkp

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team vkp

    Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

    Karnataka: Employees of 108 Ambulance service announce strike from today 8pm over unpaid wages vkp

    Karnataka: Employees of 108 Ambulance service announce strike from today 8pm over unpaid wages

    Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara snt

    Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

    Recent Stories

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again ATG

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again

    Ed Sheeran to Sania Mirza: Netflix's popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2' guest list out RBA

    Ed Sheeran to Sania Mirza: Netflix's popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2' guest list out

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured rkn

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured

    Molestation case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tells staff to ignore any communication from Kolkata Police anr

    Molestation case: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tells staff to ignore any communication from Kolkata Police

    Vice Chancellors write open letter slamming Rahul Gandhi's remarks on selection norms for university heads gcw

    Vice Chancellors write open letter slamming Rahul Gandhi's remarks on selection norms for university heads

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon