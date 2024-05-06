Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post

Filmmaker Karan Johar was upset at a parody of him at a recent comedy show. The director shared his dismay on Instagram. Although Johar did not name the show or the comedian, several social media users believe he was talking about Kettan Singh.

Karan Johar, a Bollywood director, expressed his displeasure after seeing a TV programme comic copy him in 'bad taste'. The filmmaker stated on his Instagram Stories that the impersonation was in 'bad taste'. He went on to say that he expected such conduct from trolls, but not from those in the film business. Although Karan Johar did not name the programme or the comedian, numerous social media users assume he was referring to Kettan Singh, who impersonated him on the show Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge.

“I was sitting and watching television with my mom…and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste…I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in…this doesn’t even anger me it just makes me sad!” Karan wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Standing in solidarity with Johar, film producer Ekta Kapoor shared his statement on her Instagram Stories and extended her support. “This has happened so many times! Ugly humour sometimes on shows. And even at award functions. And then they expect you to attend! Karan, please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours,” Ekta wrote. Karan reposted the story and replied, “Love you Ektu.”

Who is Karan Johar talking about in his post?

Several social media users flocked to Instagram, X, and Reddit to decipher Karan's enigmatic message. Many assumed he was referring to Kettan Singh, a comedian from Sony TV's comedy programme Madness Machayenge. The conclusion was based on a recent promotion that the channel ran on Instagram and TV. In the teaser, Kettan dressed up as Karan and mocked his discussion programme, Koffee With Karan.

Kettan criticised the comedy show, calling it 'Toffee with Churan'. He poked fun at him during his performance by releasing countless star babies and mocked Karan's dance habit. Watch the video below. Huma Qureshi judged the event. The show also stars Harsh Gujral, Snehil, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahni, and Gaurav Dubey.

