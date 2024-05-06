Kerala: NIT Calicut student ends life by jumping from hostel building

A Mechanical engineering student identified as Yogeshwar Nath from Mumbai ended his life by jumping from the hostel building of the NIT Calicut on Monday (May 6) morning. Before taking the drastic step, he sent a message to his family members.

Kozhikode: A student committed suicide at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut on Monday (May 6). The deceased is Yogeshwar Nath of Mumbai, a third-year Mechanical engineering student. Yogeshwar took the drastic step of jumping from the B Block of the hostel around 5.30 am.

Before committing suicide, Yogeshwar had sent a message home. Later, the family informed the warden. During the subsequent investigation, Yogeshwar was discovered in a pool of blood in the hostel courtyard. He was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Students at the campus have expressed concerns about the absence of counseling facilities to assist them in managing academic stress, which has resulted in feelings of depression.

The Kunnamangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death and started investigations. Last academic year alone, four students committed suicide here.

