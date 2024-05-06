Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: NIT Calicut student ends life by jumping from hostel building

    A Mechanical engineering student identified as Yogeshwar Nath from Mumbai ended his life by jumping from the hostel building of the NIT Calicut on Monday (May 6) morning. Before taking the drastic step, he sent a message to his family members.

    Kerala: NIT Calicut student ends life by jumping from hostel building anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 6, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A student committed suicide at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut on Monday (May 6). The deceased is Yogeshwar Nath of Mumbai, a third-year Mechanical engineering student. Yogeshwar took the drastic step of jumping from the B Block of the hostel around 5.30 am.

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured

    Before committing suicide, Yogeshwar had sent a message home. Later, the family informed the warden. During the subsequent investigation, Yogeshwar was discovered in a pool of blood in the hostel courtyard. He was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

    Students at the campus have expressed concerns about the absence of counseling facilities to assist them in managing academic stress, which has resulted in feelings of depression.

    The Kunnamangalam police have registered a case of unnatural death and started investigations. Last academic year alone, four students committed suicide here.

    Kerala: Cops to cremate body of newborn killed in Kochi; DNA sample to be sent for scientific testing

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured rkn

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured

    Kerala: Driving test suspended for 4th consecutive day; strike continues rkn

    Kerala: Driving test suspended for 4th consecutive day; strike continues

    Kerala: Cops to cremate body of newborn killed in Kochi; DNA sample to be sent for scientific testing anr

    Kerala: Cops to cremate body of newborn killed in Kochi; DNA sample to be sent for scientific testing

    Kerala: Gang arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore from people including former panchayat president in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Gang arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore from people including former panchayat president in Alappuzha

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Congress Amethi office attacked, cars vandalised; 'BJP goons' blamed watch gcw

    WATCH: Congress' Amethi office attacked, cars vandalised; 'BJP goons' blamed

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH) vkp

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH)

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again ATG

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again

    Ed Sheeran to Sania Mirza: Netflix's popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2' guest list out RBA

    Ed Sheeran to Sania Mirza: Netflix's popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2' guest list out

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured rkn

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon