REAL or FAKE? Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl photo is all over the internet; but fans have some doubts

First Image of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's newborn baby girl available? Internet users predict the future appearance of the couple's daughter based on THIS picture

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter's birth has delighted the Kapoor and Bhatt families. On November 6, the couple gave birth to their first child at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. In a joint statement, they referred to their daughter as "‘magical."



Fans of Alia-Ranbir are left feeling really happy and curious about what their future daughter would look like. In fact, a computer-generated image of their child gains widespread adoration from online users after becoming popular on social media.



A fan club page of the couple shared an adorable picture of a baby girl, resembling both Alia and Ranbir. The viral post was captioned, “Is that how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little princess will look like in future?what do you think?.”



This picture took the internet by storm in no time and evoked love-filled netizens' comments. Reacting to this viral click, one fan asked, “yeh toh bilkul alia ranbir jaise lag rehi hai. so cute.” Another said, “inki beti same aise hi dikhegi.”



It's interesting to note that a few fake and morphed photographs of Alia's newborn daughter are circulating on social media. The power couple, who wed in April of this year, has not yet formally unveiled the first image of their unborn child.



Neetu Kapoor was recently stopped by media questioned about the infant. While addressing the media, Neetu showed her excitement. She also provided an update on Alia Bhatt's health. Added Neetu Kapoor: "I'm overjoyed that a girl has been born. Alia is perfectly fine, and everything is great." Also Read: Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did

