    REAL or FAKE? Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl photo is all over the internet; but fans have some doubts

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    First Image of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's newborn baby girl available? Internet users predict the future appearance of the couple's daughter based on THIS picture

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter's birth has delighted the Kapoor and Bhatt families. On November 6, the couple gave birth to their first child at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. In a joint statement, they referred to their daughter as "‘magical." 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans of Alia-Ranbir are left feeling really happy and curious about what their future daughter would look like. In fact, a computer-generated image of their child gains widespread adoration from online users after becoming popular on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A fan club page of the couple shared an adorable picture of a baby girl, resembling both Alia and Ranbir. The viral post was captioned, “Is that how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little princess will look like in future?what do you think?.” 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This picture took the internet by storm in no time and evoked love-filled netizens' comments. Reacting to this viral click, one fan asked, “yeh toh bilkul alia ranbir jaise lag rehi hai. so cute.” Another said, “inki beti same aise hi dikhegi.” 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It's interesting to note that a few fake and morphed photographs of Alia's newborn daughter are circulating on social media. The power couple, who wed in April of this year, has not yet formally unveiled the first image of their unborn child.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neetu Kapoor was recently stopped by media questioned about the infant. While addressing the media, Neetu showed her excitement. She also provided an update on Alia Bhatt's health. Added Neetu Kapoor: "I'm overjoyed that a girl has been born. Alia is perfectly fine, and everything is great." Also Read: Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranbir and Alia revealed their pregnancy in June after being married on April 14 this year. After the announcement, the pair appeared in Brahmastra together, sharing the screen for the first time. Also Read: The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to join hands for the upcoming comic riot

    Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post is all about her haters and trolls- read what she said

    The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to join hands for the upcoming comic riot

    Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Surrogacy controversy; here's what she said

    Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

    Who is Aruna Miller, first Indian-American to hold office of LG in Maryland

    Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post is all about her haters and trolls- read what she said

    Record Rs 16,590 crore Powerball jackpot awaits a claimant

    'It was scary... extremely scary': Nepal's 6.3 earthquake leaves north India jolted

    ISL 2022-23: Battle of defending Silverware Holders as Jamshedpur hosts in-form Hyderabad

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

