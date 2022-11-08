Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did

Kartik Aaryan's fans and followers wish the Freddy actor on social media on the day of Kartik Purnima

Last year, Kartik Aaryan's followers swarmed social media on Kartik Purnima with well wishes for the rising star; one gurl fan even observed a fast for him that day. This year, the supporters appeared to continue the custom as many of them used their social media accounts to send him unique and creative wishes.

Kartik Aaryan is currently trending on Twitter, where fans have shared their wishes and videos for the fan-made superstar. These have ranged from concept-based reels to dance videos on the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and De Taali, to young fans wishing their favourite Rooh Baba and girls sending their love to the actor.

Also Read: Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

https://twitter.com/pragativajpayi/status/1589947658336374785?t=mm-ZntQBXAoWYnuG2n1Nzg&s=19

With several eye-catching headlines to his name and the delivery of the first Bollywood blockbuster hit of 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, movie announcements, and fan frenzy occurrences, Kartik Aaryan has been the top newsmaker of 2022. His most recent teaser for Freddy, which was released only yesterday, has gone viral online and been dubbed the "most startling" and "most shocking teaser of the year."

Also Read: Here's how Janhvi Kapoor plans to pay her EMIs; actress reveals her financial planning

Kartik will also appear in Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's unnamed next in addition to the 2 December release of Freddy.