    Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did

    Kartik Aaryan's fans and followers wish the Freddy actor on social media on the day of Kartik Purnima

    Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan's fans keep up the Kartik Purnima tradition; here's what they did
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

    Last year, Kartik Aaryan's followers swarmed social media on Kartik Purnima with well wishes for the rising star; one gurl fan even observed a fast for him that day. This year, the supporters appeared to continue the custom as many of them used their social media accounts to send him unique and creative wishes.

    Kartik Aaryan is currently trending on Twitter, where fans have shared their wishes and videos for the fan-made superstar. These have ranged from concept-based reels to dance videos on the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and De Taali, to young fans wishing their favourite Rooh Baba and girls sending their love to the actor.

    https://twitter.com/pragativajpayi/status/1589947658336374785?t=mm-ZntQBXAoWYnuG2n1Nzg&s=19

    With several eye-catching headlines to his name and the delivery of the first Bollywood blockbuster hit of 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, movie announcements, and fan frenzy occurrences, Kartik Aaryan has been the top newsmaker of 2022. His most recent teaser for Freddy, which was released only yesterday, has gone viral online and been dubbed the "most startling" and "most shocking teaser of the year."

    Kartik will also appear in Shehzada, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's unnamed next in addition to the 2 December release of Freddy.

