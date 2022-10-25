Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for her Diwali look; users say, ‘MMS Ke Baad Sati Savitri Mat Ban’-

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: TV actress chose a traditional style for Diwali and looked stunning in a white dress. She shared a video of herself using diyas to decorate her house. However, she became victim of online trolling-read on
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali Arora, a contestant on "Lock Up," always steals the show whenever she posts something on social media. Anjali keeps her fan base and following interested and captivated by releasing her gorgeous photographs, sensuous photo sessions, dance reels, and secretly peeks into her joyful moments.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress chose a traditional style for Diwali and looked stunning in a white dress. She shared a video of herself using diyas to decorate her house. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, several online users severely tromped on her. The Kacha Badam girl uploaded her video reel on the popular song "Jalte Diye" from Salman Khan's movie "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" on Monday.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali accessorised her appearance with a bindi, earrings, and a crimson dupatta over a white dress. She could be seen placing diyas on the corners of her room and balcony while holding a thaal of them.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While adorning the house with lights and festive diyas, Arora looked gorgeous. Sharing the video, the actress extended her wishes to her fans and wrote, Happy diwali  everyone.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While many showered praises on Anjali, a few nasty trolls targeted her and trolled her. One troller commented, “mms ke baad sati savitri mat ban.” Another wrote, “tera mms dekha humne.”  Also Read: Malaika Arora oozes hotness at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, several online users severely tromped on her. The Kacha Badam girl uploaded her video reel on the popular song "Jalte Diye" from Salman Khan's movie "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" on Monday. Anjali accessorised her appearance with a bindi, earrings, and a crimson dupatta over a white dress. She could be seen placing diyas on the corners of her room and balcony while holding a thaal of them. While adorning the house with lights and festive diyas, Arora looked gorgeous. Sharing the video, the actress extended her wishes to her fans and wrote, Happy diwali  everyone.” Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience drb

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH) drb

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Special tribute: Manna from Heaven

    Special tribute: Manna from Heaven

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, 7 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations drb

    Alia-Ranbir to Nayanthara-Vignesh, Katrina -Vicky, 7 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations

    Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife drb

    Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife

    Recent Stories

    Who is Akshata Murty daughter of India billionaire UK PM Rishi Sunak wife gcw

    Who is Akshata Murty, daughter of India's billionaire & UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report AJR

    Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles today: Report

    football Zinedine Zidane on his next managerial stint- I am not far away-ayh

    Zinedine Zidane on his next managerial stint- 'I'm not far away'

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak's taking over as UK PM

    Mehbooba Mufti sparks 'Minority PM' debate over Rishi Sunak taking over as UK PM

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience drb

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon