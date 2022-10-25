Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for her Diwali look; users say, ‘MMS Ke Baad Sati Savitri Mat Ban’

Anjali Arora MMS controversy: TV actress chose a traditional style for Diwali and looked stunning in a white dress. She shared a video of herself using diyas to decorate her house. However, she became victim of online trolling-read on



Anjali Arora, a contestant on "Lock Up," always steals the show whenever she posts something on social media. Anjali keeps her fan base and following interested and captivated by releasing her gorgeous photographs, sensuous photo sessions, dance reels, and secretly peeks into her joyful moments.

The actress chose a traditional style for Diwali and looked stunning in a white dress. She shared a video of herself using diyas to decorate her house. (WATCH VIDEO)



However, several online users severely tromped on her. The Kacha Badam girl uploaded her video reel on the popular song "Jalte Diye" from Salman Khan's movie "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" on Monday.

Anjali accessorised her appearance with a bindi, earrings, and a crimson dupatta over a white dress. She could be seen placing diyas on the corners of her room and balcony while holding a thaal of them.

While adorning the house with lights and festive diyas, Arora looked gorgeous. Sharing the video, the actress extended her wishes to her fans and wrote, Happy diwali everyone.”



While many showered praises on Anjali, a few nasty trolls targeted her and trolled her. One troller commented, “mms ke baad sati savitri mat ban.” Another wrote, “tera mms dekha humne.” Also Read: Malaika Arora oozes hotness at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party

