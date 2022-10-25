Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora oozes hotness at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a grand Diwali party on Monday evening. A night of glitz and glamour, Malaika Arora arrived in style with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at his cousin sister’s party. While Malaika exuded hotness in green, Arjun looked dapper in black.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    It is a ritual of sorts to host or attend parties on the occasion of Diwali. And this year’s festival of lights saw just that! From Kriti Sanon to Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty and literally at least half a dozen more stars from the Hindi film industry threw laving Diwali parties recently. Joining them is actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja who hosted one such glamourous evening for their friends from the industry on Monday.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali bast on Monday became the hot topic of discussion among all the movie-buffs. The big fat Kapoor party saw several celebrities attending it including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednkar, and more. However, one guest who grabbed our attention, was the OG of beauty, fashion, and fitness, Malaika Arora! She arrived for Sonam’s party with her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived hand-in-hand at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party. While Arjun looked dapper in a simple yet stylish black kurta pyjama set, Malaika exuded hotness and glam in the green ensemble.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    She wore a multi-coloured blouse with patchwork and a green wrap-around skirt which came with a slit at the front. She teamed her look with a lime green cape with a heavily embellished border.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    To accessorise her look, Malaika Arora opted for a chunky gold chain along with matching gold hoop earrings. She centre-parted her straightened hair; for the make-up, she opted for a plum lip colour and went bold with smoky yet shimmery eyes.

