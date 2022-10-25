Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Jaya Bachchan’s ‘hate’ for the paparazzi is evident to one and all. Once again, the veteran actor-turned-politician snapped at the photographers, stationed outside her residence to cover Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali 2022 party. A video of the same has gone viral on social media, with users calling her “batameez”.

    Veteran actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan recently opened up on the ‘hate’ she has for the paparazzi and why he ‘despise’ it so much. Jaya was speaking about it on her granddaughter Navya Nada’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, when she opened up on why she doesn’t like the paps.

    Amidst this, a new video of Jaya Bachchan has surfaced on the net wherein she can be seen snapping at the paparazzi once again. The now-viral video has left internet users fuming, calling the veteran actor “batameez” and questioning her for the “attitude”.

    The video, shared by one paparazzo Varinder Chawla, is from the Diwali party that Amitabh Bachchan hosted at his residence on Monday evening. The clipping shows Jaya Bachchan stepping out of the house and snapping at photographers while the one paparazzo recording the video can be heard saying “band karo” to everyone recording it.

    Since the time the video made its way to the internet, it has left users fuming over the veteran actor’s attitude. Taking to the comments section, one of the users wrote, “She has lots of attitude... N she don't give respects to people..”

    Another user said Jaya Bachchan has the “worst attitude ever”, suggesting that paps do not click her. “Aree guys leave her alone , she does not deserve your respect and love ! You guys unnecessarily waste your time on her. She is old woman with the worst attitude ever. Wonder how Mr. Bachchan deals with her,” wrote the user.

    “God, can’t she at least be polite towards them auspicious festival like Diwali? Poor guys stand the whole day to capture these people! Respect them a little!” wrote one more user on the post by Varinder Chawla which was captioned “Bura na mano Diwali hai 🪔”

    Meanwhile, speaking about her ‘hate’ for the media on Navya Nanda’s podcast, Jaya Bachchan said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don't you feel ashamed?)'."

    Recently, Jaya Bachchan’s encounter with the media during the Lakme Fashion Week which she attended with Navya Nanda, didn’t go down well with the internet users. In the video, Jaya and Navya were seen walking inside the venue; a pap who was trying to click their pictures, stumbled while doing so. On seeing this, the veteran actor said, "serves you right." She further added, "I hope you double up and fall."

