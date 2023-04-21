Post-divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps Naga Chaitanya's name tattoo on her rib- see photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is said to have three tattoos on her body, all of which are connected to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Recently, netizens spotted Samantha’s old tattoo ‘Chay’ on her rib.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's gorgeous images at the Citadel premiere in London have gone viral. Samantha's admirers were overjoyed to see her lovely avatar at the Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starring series premiere. However, some eagle-eyed netizens discovered Samantha's old tattoo on her rib.



Did you know Samantha has 'Chay' tattooed on the right side of her rib for her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya?

Netizens remarked on Samantha's Instagram photos that the ink was still visible on her body and that she had preserved Chay's tattoo after their divorce.



Samantha has a tattoo commemorating her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave. The Telugu entertainment starred her romancing Naga Chaitanya and was released in 2010. This was also the start of their romance, and Samantha has always appreciated the film. Samantha received a gorgeous tattoo below the nape of her neck that reads 'YMC' as an homage to it.



Samantha and Chay both received identical tattoos of two arrows on their forearms. Sam's is located on her right hand. Naga Chaitanya added their wedding date on this tattoo as well. Revealing details about this tattoo, Samantha had shared on Instagram, “My tattoo means create your own reality. Chay and I got it together. It’s really special for us".



Samantha and Chaitanya married in 2017 and announced their divorce in October 2021. Previously, Samantha stated during a promotional interview for her film Shaakuntalam that the blockbuster single 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's Pushpa was presented to her "in the middle of the separation" from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

