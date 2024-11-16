Woman's body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe (WATCH)

Officers noted that the suitcase contained a few articles of clothing in addition to the woman's body. According to ASP Vineet Bhatnagar, preliminary findings suggest that the woman may have died approximately a day before the suitcase was found.

Woman body found in suitcase on Delhi-Lucknow highway; police launch probe AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

A red suitcase containing the body of a woman was on Saturday (November 16) found on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, sparking shock and a swift police investigation. The suitcase was abandoned on the service road of the highway, drawing attention from passing commuters, who swiftly alerted the officials.

Upon arriving at the scene, police unzipped the suitcase to find the body of a woman estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old. Injury marks were visible across her body, suggesting possible foul play. Forensic experts were called in to assist with the investigation, and the area was cordoned off for a detailed examination.

Officers noted that the suitcase contained a few articles of clothing in addition to the woman's body. According to ASP Vineet Bhatnagar, preliminary findings suggest that the woman may have died approximately a day before the suitcase was found.

"The injury marks on her body are significant. A forensic examination is underway to determine the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it," ASP Bhatnagar said.

The police have launched a full-scale investigation, focusing on identifying the woman and piecing together the events leading to her death. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed in hopes of tracing the origins of the suitcase and any individuals involved in abandoning it.

