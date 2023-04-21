Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan LEAKED: Salman Khan's movie is now on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, other Torrent sites

The film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been leaked online: The film, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, was released in theatres today, April 21. However, barely hours after its debut, the family film was leaked on many websites.

Finally, the wait is over! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the much-anticipated film, is slated to enter theatres today (April 21). Farhad Samjhi directed the film, which stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, and others.



Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan leaked online The film is currently accessible on torrent sites, with people searching for it using the terms Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Free Download, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan MP4 HD Download, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Tamil Rockers, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Telegram Links, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Tamil Rockers, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Download in HD and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Download Link.



Salman Khan's EID film is now available in HD prints on Filmyzilla, 123movies, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movierulz, Telegram, Tamilrockers, etc. This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online. Previously leaked films included SIR, Shehzada, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Shehzada, and Selfiee.

The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD in a few portals like 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap and Tamilrockers have already begun streaming the movie online.

