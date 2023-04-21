Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review: Is Salman Khan's Eid film worth watching? Read these interesting tweets

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is shown on about 4000 screens in India. The tremendous hype and the advance booking report indicate it will be a major blockbuster.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, one of the year's most awaited flicks, finally enters theatres today. Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam also appear in the Hindi version of Tamil film Veeram.

The film's trailer, which was just published and created a major social media buzz, was billed as one of the largest theatrical releases. The CBFC gave the film a U/A rating after it ran for 2 hours and 24 minutes.

According to reports, the film will be shown on about 4000 screens in India. The film is set to enter theatres today, April 21, and both the tremendous hype and the advance booking report indicate that it will be a major blockbuster.

The early Twitter reviews have poured in, and it suggests that the movie will be a huge hit. A user wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan the Entry of #Salmankhan is literally mind-blowing and amazing... #Salmankhan bgm with the style and swag of bhi is damn good, action+ long hair and the dashing personalty of #Salmankhan is blow your mind... Starting blockbuster."

Another user wrote in Hindi, "Kkbkkj film acchi hai sab logo dekho #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan." A third comment on the movie read, "#Xclussive.. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview : 4 Stars.. #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is a pure feel good family entertainer.. Its all about family ethics & sentimental bonds laced with a flavour of action, comedy & emotions... @BeingSalmanKhan's swag is at his best. @hegdepooja lightens the screen with her lovely charm. @ishehnaaz_gill is cute here as usual..

Verdict: Entertaining"

The advance booking period began on Monday. Approximately 50,000 tickets at Rs. 1.51 each were sold nationwide until Wednesday. According to reports, the film has a budget of Rs. 150 crores.



