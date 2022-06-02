Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who looks better in BIKINI

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 8:13 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan is a natural in the water, and she knows how to flaunt her swimwear. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has become an internet phenomenon, with her daring and stunning messages frequently raising the temperature.

    Janhvi enjoys going to the beach and sunburned while posing in a sparkly bikini set on the white sand. And look at Sara Ali Khan's line of multi-coloured bikini sets the coolest? Check it out.
     

    Sara Ali Khan is a natural in the water, and she knows how to flaunt her swimwear. The actress from Atrangi Re is a big fan of multi-colored bikinis.
     

    Sara Ali Khan, who has the best fat to fit narrative, never misses an opportunity to display her svelte figure. She is a water baby who enjoys donning teeny-tiny bikini sets and raising the temperature. She recently tweeted a photo from her recent trip to Turkey.
     

    The Simmba star posted a photo of herself wearing a multi-colored bikini. Her sculpted physique and attractiveness have all of her followers salivating.
     

    This photo also implies that the actress has a sizable collection of multicoloured bikini suits. In the past, she has shared many pictures that show her in colourful bikinis.

    Janhvi Kapoor has become an internet phenomenon, with her daring and stunning messages frequently raising the temperature. Her physique makeover has astounded everyone, and her stunning shape has made headlines.

    Janhvi is redefining style objectives for followers with everything from casual daywear to party attire. She also looked great in revealing bikinis, leaving everyone gasping for air. 

    Janhvi enjoys going to the beach and getting sunburned while posing in a sparkly bikini set on the white sand. Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on

    Janhvi has gained enough courage to wear a little monokini that complements her toned physique wonderfully. Also Read: Kim Kardashian ready to 'eat poop' daily if it made her look younger

