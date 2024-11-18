Emergency release date OUT: Kangana Ranaut's film set to hit theatres on THIS date [WATCH]

After much anticipation and multiple delays, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has officially announced the release date for her much-awaited film Emergency. The historical political drama, originally scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, will now hit cinemas on January 17, 2025. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified the movie as censorship-free just weeks prior to the announcement.

Kangana, who not only stars in the film but also directs and co-produces it, shared the exciting news on Instagram. She wrote: "17th January 2025 - The epic saga of the nation's most powerful woman and the moment that altered India's destiny. #Emergency - Only available in theaters on January 17, 2025." Fans are ecstatic now that the release date has been revealed.

The film centers on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kangana portraying the iconic leader. Set against the backdrop of some of the most critical moments in Indian political history, including the rise of the Khalistani movement and the turbulent Emergency period of the 1970s, the film promises to offer a gripping portrayal of one of India's most controversial and transformative eras.

In addition to Kangana, Emergency boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors like Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair. The late Satish Kaushik also appears in a significant role, marking one of his final performances.

Fans have been eagerly following updates from Kangana, who has been actively sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses and insights into the making of the film on her social media. After months of uncertainty, the new release date brings a sense of relief and excitement, as audiences eagerly await the cinematic experience of Emergency. With Kangana at the helm, this film is set to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2025.

