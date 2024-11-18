Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal's controversial remarks ignite tension with co-contestants Shilpa and Karan [WATCH]

In Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal's heated confrontation with Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra escalates tensions, adding another explosive twist to the ongoing drama inside the house.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 is witnessing yet another explosive drama, this time involving social media sensation Rajat Dalal, who has found himself at the center of a major controversy. Known for his strong opinions and no-holds-barred attitude, Rajat is making headlines for his fiery clash with co-contestants Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra in the latest episode.

The tension reached its peak when Rajat, in a fit of anger, questioned Shilpa’s life choices, asking her what she had “done in the last 50 years.” His use of the informal “tu” while addressing Shilpa further fueled the fire, with many viewers finding his tone disrespectful. Shilpa, not one to back down, quickly fired back, telling Rajat that if the entire entertainment industry united against him, he wouldn't stand a chance. Her sharp retort left Rajat momentarily stunned but only added fuel to the ongoing feud.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Singh (@karan7177)

Karan Veer Mehra, a close ally of Shilpa, was quick to take a stand and confronted Rajat over his behavior. Karan’s intervention in the matter made it clear that he would not tolerate such disrespect towards his friend. The spat between Rajat and Karan escalated quickly, with both exchanging heated words, making it one of the most intense moments of the season.

In tonight’s episode, producer Sandiip Sickand also joined the fray, offering his support to Karan Veer Mehra. Sandiip questioned Rajat’s actions and choices, emphasizing the importance of showing respect within the house. His stance further intensified the drama, adding another layer to the chaotic situation.

With Rajat continuing to stir the pot and alliances shifting rapidly, Bigg Boss 18 is turning into a battleground.

