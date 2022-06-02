Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on

    First Published Jun 2, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be the new host of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. While there has been no official confirmation, the news has gone viral.
     

    Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has hosted Bigg Boss Telugu for four years, is reportedly intending to skip the forthcoming season. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be the new host of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. While there has been no official confirmation, the news has gone viral on the internet, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's admirers are ecstatic. Samantha Ruth Prabhu presented a special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 in the year 2020.
     

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Celebrities have competed for the trophy on Bigg Boss Telugu in previous seasons. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 producers, on the other hand, have chosen to cast commoners. Commoners can apply using the same selection criterion.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya, the older son of Nagarjuna Akkineni. However, in October 2021, they divorced and announced their separation. .
     

    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were dubbed the "IT" pair of the South cinema business, which surprised their admirers. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, despite their divorce, has a tight relationship with Naga Chaitanya's family and is frequently seen greeting them on their birthdays

    Samantha is active on social media and has been spotted posting personal and professional information. She is frequently seen with her dogs, Haash and Sasha.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which was released in April of this year. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi also acted in the film. The songs and the film have garnered positive reviews from both the public and critics. Also Read: IIFA 2022: Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, stars arrive for ceremony

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently filming a film with Vijay Deverakonda that is rumoured to be a romantic comedy. The film's production has commenced, and the celebrity cast has arrived in Kashmir for the filming. Also Read: CPR on time could have saved singer KK's life, reveals doctor

