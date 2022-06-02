Kim Kardashian ready to 'eat poop' daily if it made her look younger

Kim Kardashian is reportedly willing to go to any length to seem younger. She stated she would eat poop every day if it made her appear more youthful.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly willing to go to any length to seem younger. Kim, an American reality television personality and businesswoman, stated she would eat crap every day if it made her appear younger. That's right, you read that correctly.

The assertion was made in an interview with The New York Times by Kim, who had just launched a skincare line called SKKN. "If you told me I had to eat crap every day to appear younger, I may believe you. In an interview published on Wednesday, she told the outlet, "I just might."



Kim's new skincare collection includes a cleanser, toner, exfoliant, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and night oil, among other things. It's a reflection of her meticulous skincare routine.



"Even if everyone claimed this was overpowering," she added, "I simply wanted to be faithful to precisely what I use." Kim also made it clear that faeces isn't a component of her new skincare line. Also Read: (Pictures) Kim Kardashian (41) confesses to having the best SEX of her life with Pete

Kim was mocked on social media not long ago after stating that she shed 7kg in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's famous dress for the Met Gala 2022. ALSO READ: Fans want Khloe Kardashian to date sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-lover Scott Disick?