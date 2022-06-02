Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian ready to 'eat poop' daily if it made her look younger

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian is reportedly willing to go to any length to seem younger. Kim, an American reality television personality and businesswoman, stated she would eat crap every day if it made her appear younger. That's right, you read that correctly.

    The assertion was made in an interview with The New York Times by Kim, who had just launched a skincare line called SKKN. "If you told me I had to eat crap every day to appear younger, I may believe you. In an interview published on Wednesday, she told the outlet, "I just might."
     

    Kim's new skincare collection includes a cleanser, toner, exfoliant, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and night oil, among other things. It's a reflection of her meticulous skincare routine.
     

    "Even if everyone claimed this was overpowering," she added, "I simply wanted to be faithful to precisely what I use." Kim also made it clear that faeces isn't a component of her new skincare line. Also Read: (Pictures) Kim Kardashian (41) confesses to having the best SEX of her life with Pete

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim was mocked on social media not long ago after stating that she shed 7kg in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's famous dress for the Met Gala 2022.

    SKKN is in sync with Skims, which was recently valued at $3.2 billion, according to Kim Kardashian. "At first, people could have concluded Skims was definitely a celebrity clothes company," she added. "I get that, but I believe they understood it was a product-based brand after they received it. I've had access to skin treatments and other things, and I've learnt a lot along the road. It's as if I'm sharing my solutions in the same way that I did with Skims."  Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Good news for all Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; read on

