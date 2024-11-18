Asianet News dismisses BJP Kerala chief K Surendran's claims against senior journalist PG Suresh Kumar

Asianet News has rejected BJP Kerala chief K. Surendran's claims that their journalist, PG Suresh Kumar, colluded with Congress. Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra termed the claims "false" and a "hilarious figment of imagination" or "deliberate falsehood".

Asianet News has dismissed the claims made by BJP Kerala chief K Surendran against its Assistant Executive Editor PG Suresh Kumar after he wrote on Facebook about the senior journalist's collusion with Congress regarding recent political dealings in Kerala ahead of the byelection in Palakkad. In response, Asianet News Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra issued a statement and termed the claims as 'false', adding it is either a 'hilarious figment of Surendran's imagination or a deliberate falsehood'.

Full text of the statement:

We have seen the recent social media post by the BJP Kerala state party president, K. Surendran, with a mix of exasperation and amusement.

He has accused our company’s senior journalist, P.G. Suresh Kumar, of colluding with the Congress party regarding the recent move of a BJP leader to the Congress.

Because Shri Surendran is a leader of a reputed national party, the BJP, I have thoroughly reviewed his allegation. I can confirm that Shri Surendran’s claim is entirely false and can best be characterized as either a hilarious figment of his imagination or a deliberate falsehood, for reasons best known to him.

What occurred was a testament to journalistic excellence. Our colleague, P.G. Suresh Kumar, happened to be at the right place at the right time and managed to break a significant story. We take immense pride in breaking such exclusive and important news developments.

Asianet News has established itself as a national brand with unmatched credibility, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalism for our nearly 100 million valued consumers across the country and the world.

P.G. Suresh Kumar was simply doing his job as a member of one of the country’s most professional and fearless newsrooms at Asianet News—a fact that is widely recognized.

Truth is an undefeated champion.

Latest Videos