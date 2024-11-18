Lifestyle

Sushmita Sen birthday: 7 saree styles inspired by former Miss Universe

Get Inspired by Sushmita Sen's Sarees

Leheriya Saree

Rajasthan's famous leheriya saree is simple yet perfect for tall and slim women. Style it with a V-neck blouse and pearl jewelry

Mixed Cotton Saree

This mixed cotton saree looks beautiful and elegant. The lightweight fabric gives a classy look

Bandhani Print Saree

Bandhani saree, the pride of Rajasthan and Gujarat, can be styled with puff or cut sleeves to flaunt a slim figure

Kanjeevaram Silk Saree

The Kanjeevaram silk saree, the pride of South India, is perfect for weddings and other traditional occasions

Silk Saree

This pure silk saree with cut sleeves and a V-neck blouse is perfect for traditional occasions. Recreate the look with simple makeup and bangles

Net Saree

Net sarees are back in fashion. This heavily worked net saree will flaunt your slim waist and look stunning on you

Ruffle Saree

A ruffle saree is a classy choice for parties, weddings, or receptions. Try this look with a designer blouse, curls, and subtle makeup

Find Next One