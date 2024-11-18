Sushmita Sen birthday: 7 saree styles inspired by former Miss Universe

Lifestyle
Rajasthan's famous leheriya saree is simple yet perfect for tall and slim women. Style it with a V-neck blouse and pearl jewelry
This mixed cotton saree looks beautiful and elegant. The lightweight fabric gives a classy look
Bandhani saree, the pride of Rajasthan and Gujarat, can be styled with puff or cut sleeves to flaunt a slim figure
The Kanjeevaram silk saree, the pride of South India, is perfect for weddings and other traditional occasions
This pure silk saree with cut sleeves and a V-neck blouse is perfect for traditional occasions. Recreate the look with simple makeup and bangles
Net sarees are back in fashion. This heavily worked net saree will flaunt your slim waist and look stunning on you
A ruffle saree is a classy choice for parties, weddings, or receptions. Try this look with a designer blouse, curls, and subtle makeup