'Rakkayie' teaser OUT: Nayanthara protects her daughter in a land 'where justice is but a memory [WATCH]

Nayanthara's much-anticipated film Rakkayie has dropped its teaser, igniting excitement among fans. The teaser offers a glimpse of Nayanthara's fierce new role as a protective mother who will stop at nothing to defend her daughter from a monstrous threat, setting the stage for an intense battle

Nayanthara has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film 'Rakkayie' on Instagram on her 40th birthday sparking excitement among fans. In the teaser, we get a glimpse of her in the role of a mother who is determined to protect her daughter from looming threats. the teaser highlights Nayanthara in a fierce, action-packed avatar justifying her role as the 'lady superstar'. Her intense expressions amplify the film's dramatic tone.

The Instagram caption accompanying the teaser described the narrative, emphasizing themes of justice, resilience, and maternal strength. Nayanthara mentioned that the story is about a mother who refuses to back down when her child is threatened, choosing instead to wage war against the odds.

A day earlier, the actress posted a striking poster of the film. The visual depicted her standing resolutely in a battlefield, draped in a deep red sari and holding a spear, exuding strength and defiance. The post hinted at the film’s theme with the tagline, "A War on the Beasts."

ALSO READ: 'She declares War....', Nayanthara shares fierce FIRST look of her next film [PHOTO]

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has also been in the spotlight due to her public fued with actor Dhanush. She recently shared an open letter accusing Dhanush of refusing to grant her permission to use elements from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary. According to her, despite approaching him for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the visuals, Dhanush declined and issued her a legal notice demanding Rs. 10 crore in damages.

In her letter, Nayanthara expressed disappointment, stating that Dhanush's actions reflected poorly on his character. She criticized him for not aligning his behavior with the persona he portrays publicly, particularly at promotional events. Dhanush has yet to respond to the allegations.

Latest Videos