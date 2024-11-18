Salman Khan was once offered Aishwarya Rai’s brother role in THIS movie, Read on

 Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage faces rumors of trouble, while Aishwarya's past with Salman Khan continues to spark interest, including a surprising film role offer during their relationship.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have long been seen as one of Bollywood’s most charming couples. Recently, however, rumors about a potential divorce have been circulating, with constant speculation about cracks in their relationship. Both remain tight-lipped, fueling intrigue about their private life.

 

article_image2

Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s past with Salman Khan continues to cast a shadow on her narrative. Their intense romance in the late 90s, followed by a bitter breakup, was one of Bollywood’s most talked-about sagas. The couple, once madly in love, now avoids each other completely in public.

 

article_image3

Interestingly, during their relationship, Salman Khan was offered a role as Aishwarya’s brother in the 2000 film Josh. At the time, the couple was deeply involved, but Salman rejected the role, which eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan. This surprising turn of events adds complexity to their past.

 

article_image4

Salman and Aishwarya’s breakup was followed by bitter accusations, with Aishwarya accusing Salman of abuse. The fallout from this troubled relationship continues to affect both their personal lives, as well as their public images. Despite moving on, the echoes of their past remain a part of their story.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense' AJR

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos NTI

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS] ATG

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun DROPS pictures from grand trailer launch in Patna [PHOTOS]

Emergency release date OUT: Kangana Ranaut's film set to hit theaters on THIS date [WATCH] NTI

Emergency release date OUT: Kangana Ranaut's film set to hit theatres on THIS date [WATCH]

Anupamaa in trouble? Rupali Ganguly's hit TV show grabs headline after cameraperson's death on sets RBA

Anupamaa in trouble? Rupali Ganguly's hit TV show grabs headline after cameraperson's death on sets

Recent Stories

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense' AJR

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return shk

64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return

When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT RBA

When Bollywood banned Priyanka Chopra; here's what happened NEXT

Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos NTI

Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah met with an accident, shares blood-soaked photos

Bigg Boss contestant Alice Kaushik inspired budget friendly suits ATG

Bigg Boss contestant Alice Kaushik inspired budget friendly suits

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon