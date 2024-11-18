Salman Khan was once offered Aishwarya Rai’s brother role in THIS movie, Read on

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage faces rumors of trouble, while Aishwarya's past with Salman Khan continues to spark interest, including a surprising film role offer during their relationship.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have long been seen as one of Bollywood’s most charming couples. Recently, however, rumors about a potential divorce have been circulating, with constant speculation about cracks in their relationship. Both remain tight-lipped, fueling intrigue about their private life.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s past with Salman Khan continues to cast a shadow on her narrative. Their intense romance in the late 90s, followed by a bitter breakup, was one of Bollywood’s most talked-about sagas. The couple, once madly in love, now avoids each other completely in public.

Interestingly, during their relationship, Salman Khan was offered a role as Aishwarya’s brother in the 2000 film Josh. At the time, the couple was deeply involved, but Salman rejected the role, which eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan. This surprising turn of events adds complexity to their past.

Salman and Aishwarya’s breakup was followed by bitter accusations, with Aishwarya accusing Salman of abuse. The fallout from this troubled relationship continues to affect both their personal lives, as well as their public images. Despite moving on, the echoes of their past remain a part of their story.

