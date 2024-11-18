Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: 10 mistakes actress MUST have avoided

While rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce have been circulating for some time, they have gained traction when none of the Bachchan family members wished Ash a happy birthday on November 1st.

article_image1
The films she would most regret rejecting include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Heroine, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Munnabhai MBBS; however, because to different circumstances, these projects starring Ms Rai were unable to take off at the time. However, it is sad that Aishwarya has made a few "not so perfect" mistakes in her life, including rejecting several worthy Bollywood films that went on to become blockbusters. 

article_image2

The movie Heroine was unveiled during the Cannes Film Festival, but an unexpected pregnancy forced her to leave the project during production. Kareena Kapoor eventually took up the role.

article_image3

Following the success of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali sought to recast Salman Khan and Aishwarya in the lead characters of his dream movie Bajirao Mastani. However, for a variety of circumstances, this project was unable to take off at the time, and in 2015, Bhansali eventually released the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in this commercial and critical success.   

article_image4

Veer Zaara is another legendary successful film that Aishwarya Rai declined, and Rani Mukerji capitalised on.

article_image5

Aishwarya Rai rejected another Madhur Bhandarkar film, Corporate, which helped launch Bipasha Basu's Bollywood career.

article_image6

Previously, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Saif were supposed to play the major parts in Dostana; however, Aishwarya declined because of her hectic schedule, and Priyanka Chopra took on the role. The fact that the film included two male stars did not appeal to Saif, who eventually opted out.

article_image7

Raja Hindustani's director Dharmesh's original choice for the main role was Aishwarya Rai, but the actress, who had already landed four films at the time, elected to forego them all and compete in the Miss World pageant. Later, Karishma Kapoor played the same role.

article_image8

When Bollywood actor Salman Khan appeared on the sets of Chalte Chalte and had a heated quarrel with Aishwarya, Shah Rukh Khan, unable to deal with the commotion, substituted Aishwarya with Rani.

article_image9

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a mega-popular version of the South Indian film Manichitrathazhu, was first given to Aishwarya Rai, but she turned down the haunted part, which went to Vidya Balan.

article_image10

The intended main cast for Munnabhai MBBS was Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, but Khan withdrew due to a shoulder injury, and Sanjay Dutt was selected as the protagonist. Aishwarya apparently chose to opt out due to Sanjay's poor career phase at the time.

article_image11

Aishwarya rejected Kuch Kuch. Hota Hai declined since she was filming Jeans at the time and had a full schedule. (Later performed by Rani Mukerji)

