    Photos: Deepika Padukone or Kylie Jenner, who looked HOTTER at the Paris event?

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 5:11 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone attended an event in Paris, France over the weekend, The same event was also attended by American socialite, entrepreneur and star Kylie Jenner. Check out their pictures from the event and decide for yourself who nailed the fashion game.

    Image: Getty Images

    Days after hospitalisation and amidst rumours, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone attended The Business of Fashion event held in Paris, France over the weekend. Many other prominent figures including the likes of Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Jared Leto, Natasha Poonawalla, Charli XCX, and Ellie Goulding also attended the event. Both Deepika and Kylie’s look from the event is being hugely discussed on social media. Amidst these, several fan pages of the Bollywood actor have posted numerous photos of her posing with the attendees of the event.

    Image: Getty Images

    Apart from Kylie Jenner and Deepika Padukone, several other celebrities such as FKA Twigs, Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha, social media influencer Khaby Lame, Hari Nef, Georgia May Jagger, Jasmine Tookes, Jordan Barrett, and Jourdan Dunn were also seen at the event.

    Image: Getty Images

    Speaking of the fashion at the event, Deepika Padukone wore a gold top and black heels, looking her ravishing best. She also spoke at the event about how she has tried to break the glass ceiling with her work.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, wore a black lacy dress that showed off most of her skin. The see-through crochet mini dress her look her hottest best as it also put enough focus on her curves.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kylie Jenner, who also attended the Loewe spring-summer 2023 fashion show on Friday, was earlier sported wearing a pair of white underwear as pants. She teamed up the barely-there bottoms with a matching white tank top and sheer black tights.

