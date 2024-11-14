Yami Gautam OPENS up on motherhood; calls herself a 'burp expert'

In May 2024, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcomed their baby boy, Vedavid. Months into motherhood, Yami reflects on the life-altering experience, sharing how the journey transformed her and highlighting Aditya's devoted role as a father. She also reveals the meaningful story behind her son’s unique name

In May 2024, actor Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vedavid. Reflecting on motherhood and her evolving life, Yami recently spoke about the profound changes since becoming a mother and highlighted how Aditya has embraced fatherhood with enthusiasm. Celebrating Children’s Day, Yami shared her journey and the transformation parenthood has brought to both her and Aditya.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Yami noted how surreal it still feels to be a mother. She explained that she sometimes can’t quite believe it herself, especially when referring to Vedavid as “my son” in conversations—a reminder of her new role each time she says it aloud.

Yami recounted the emotional experience of returning home with her newborn. She remembered sitting with Aditya, reflecting on how life before this moment now seemed distant. According to her, the experience felt like not only giving birth to a baby but also to a new version of herself, describing it as a moment that brought about profound psychological, emotional, and physical changes.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan dresses up as Major Mukund from Amaran to surprise wife Aarti, heartwarming video goes viral

Yami also expressed her gratitude for Aditya’s active involvement as a father, affectionately referring to him as a “burp expert.” She mentioned that Vedavid lights up at the sight of Aditya, displaying a mix of excitement and shyness before enthusiastically reaching out for him. Despite Aditya’s own busy filming schedule, he makes it a priority to spend time with their son and support Yami in their parenting journey.

In addition, Yami shared the special meaning behind their son’s name, Vedavid, which honors both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. She noted that she frequently uses new nicknames for her son, but the one that has endured is “JD,” short for Junior Dhar.

Yami and Aditya initially announced Vedavid’s birth with heartfelt gratitude towards the medical team at Surya Hospital, especially recognizing Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu for their dedication. Expressing joy and hope for their son’s future, they shared their aspirations for Vedavid to grow into a source of pride for their family and the nation.

Latest Videos