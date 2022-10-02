Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, actor Richa Chadha quoted Rumi in the caption, saying, “Because love is all there is…” Richa and Ali Fazal will be tying the knot in Mumbai on October 6 while their pre-wedding festivities were held in New Delhi.

Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

From a dreamy Mehendi ceremony to sangeet and a cocktail, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities have been nothing but picture-perfect. What makes us say that? Well, the photographs from their pre-wedding celebrations speak volumes about the love the couple has been showered with along with the madness and fun they have had while celebrating their nuptial. As their pre-wedding celebrations were held in New Delhi, Richa and Ali made it a point to share their happiness with their fans by posting pictures from the festivities.

Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have dropped glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations that were held over the past couple of days in Delhi. The couple is all set to tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pictures from the cocktail night are everything sugar and spice!

Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

Continuing with the streak, the actors once again shared a slew of pictures from what looks like their Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. These pictures were shared on their social media accounts on Sunday. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple shares FIRST PIC from celebrations

Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

In the photographs, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal can be seen laughing and dancing, as they enjoy their pre-wedding ceremonies. While Richa looks beautiful in an embroidered pink lehenga, Ali Fazal looked dashing in ivory white angrakha. Richa’s attire was from the shelves of designer Rahul Mishra, while Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla designed the outfit for the groom-to-be.

Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Richa Chadha quoted Runi and wrote: "Because love is all there is... - Rumi". Soon after she posted the pictures, fans and celebrities from the film industry started pouring congratulatory messages along with heart emoticons.

Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram

Previously, on Friday and Saturday, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had posted pictures from their pre-wedding festivities including the cocktail night. In all the pictures, the couple looked a lot in love as they adorable posed for the photos.

Image: Richa Chadha/Instagram