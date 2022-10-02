Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy Namrata Malla Video: Actor dances in pool wearing bikini on Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Manike’; fans MUST watch

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    Actor Namrata Malla has once again put up a sizzling video on her Instagram handle. In the post that Namrata has shared online, the actor is seen wearing a bikini while showing off her hot body and sensuous movies in the swimming pools. Fans of the Bhojpuri actor must not miss the video. Check it out here.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Namrata Malla is synonymous with bold, hot, sexy and sensuous. On multiple occasions, the actor who predominantly works in the Bhojpuri film industry has put her hot side on display with the videos and pictures that she frequently posts on her social media. Maintaining her streak of setting the internet ablaze with her sheer hotness, the actor has once again posted an Instagram reel that has been making the men go weak in their knees!

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram recently, Namrata Malla posted a video which shows chest-deep in the water. She sensuously looks up at the camera and shows off her body while wearing a black and red bikini.

    ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    The actor then twirls while flaunting curves in the videos as she dances to the song ‘Manike’ from the upcoming movie ‘Thank God’, starring actors Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The song that Namrata Malla is dancing, to has been picturised on actor Nora Fatehi and Sidharth. Check out her hot video here.

    ALSO READ: Gandhi Talks: Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari's next

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    With her hair kept open, Namrata Malla has put on light make-up for the video. She seductively moves her body while splashing the water and looking drop-dead gorgeous. She captioned the post: “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself ❤️❤️”

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    The video showing Namrata Malla dancing in the pool while wearing a bikini has received nearly 20,000 likes at the time of filing this report. This is not the first time that Namrata has posted such a hot video on her Instagram account. In fact, the actor has often shared pictures and videos from her beach and pool time, donning a two-piece in each one of them.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Namrata Malla was last seen in ‘Laal Ghaghra’, a Bhojpuri music video that featured her with the regional cinema’s star Pawan Singh. Apart from this, the actor has also done several music videos with another Bhojpuri star, Khesari Laal Yadav. She was also seen in the Kannada film, titled ‘Shiva 143’ that hit the theatres last month.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gandhi Talks Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi Arvind Swami Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Jadhav next drb

    Gandhi Talks: Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari's next

    Adipurush teaser Makers to release first glimpse of Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh starrer on Saturday in Ayodhya drb

    Adipurush teaser: Makers to release the first glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer today in Ayodhya

    Sajid Khan opens up on being removed from Housefull franchise netizens recall MeToo allegations drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan talks on being removed from ‘Housefull’ franchise; netizens recall MeToo allegations

    Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a winner here is what happened drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a 'winner'; here’s what happened

    Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office collection report day 2 Mani Ratnam PS I continues to mint money on Saturday drb

    Ponniyin Selvan: I Box Office: Mani Ratnam's 'PS: I' continues to mint money on Saturday

    Recent Stories

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be declared on October 3; know steps to check

    football ligue1 psg vs nice Can Lionel Messi become the best player in the world again christophe Galtier gives ultimate response snt

    Can Lionel Messi become the best player in the world again? PSG boss Galtier gives ultimate response

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top deals to expect 0- adt

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top tech deals to expect

    legends league cricket 2022: Gujarat Giants' Chris Gayle dances during Navratri celebrations; wins hearts snt

    Garba with Gayle! Gujarat Giants' star wins hearts with dance moves during Navratri celebrations

    Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours AJR

    Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon