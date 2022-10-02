Sexy Namrata Malla Video: Actor dances in pool wearing bikini on Nora Fatehi’s song ‘Manike’; fans MUST watch

Actor Namrata Malla has once again put up a sizzling video on her Instagram handle. In the post that Namrata has shared online, the actor is seen wearing a bikini while showing off her hot body and sensuous movies in the swimming pools. Fans of the Bhojpuri actor must not miss the video. Check it out here.

Namrata Malla is synonymous with bold, hot, sexy and sensuous. On multiple occasions, the actor who predominantly works in the Bhojpuri film industry has put her hot side on display with the videos and pictures that she frequently posts on her social media. Maintaining her streak of setting the internet ablaze with her sheer hotness, the actor has once again posted an Instagram reel that has been making the men go weak in their knees!

Taking to Instagram recently, Namrata Malla posted a video which shows chest-deep in the water. She sensuously looks up at the camera and shows off her body while wearing a black and red bikini. ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities

The actor then twirls while flaunting curves in the videos as she dances to the song ‘Manike’ from the upcoming movie ‘Thank God’, starring actors Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The song that Namrata Malla is dancing, to has been picturised on actor Nora Fatehi and Sidharth. Check out her hot video here. ALSO READ: Gandhi Talks: Makers release the teaser of Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari's next

With her hair kept open, Namrata Malla has put on light make-up for the video. She seductively moves her body while splashing the water and looking drop-dead gorgeous. She captioned the post: “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself ❤️❤️”

The video showing Namrata Malla dancing in the pool while wearing a bikini has received nearly 20,000 likes at the time of filing this report. This is not the first time that Namrata has posted such a hot video on her Instagram account. In fact, the actor has often shared pictures and videos from her beach and pool time, donning a two-piece in each one of them.

