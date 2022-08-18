Is Prabhas getting married in June? Baahubali star marriage prediction is out

Venu Swamy, a well-known astrologer, made a statement about Prabhas' marriage that made headlines across the country.



Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in Telugu cinema. For quite some time now, his personal life has been a hot topic of discussion among Tollywood fans. Recently, famous astrologer Venu Swamy's prediction about Prabhas' marriage made national headlines.



Venu Swamy, who recently predicted Prabhas' marriage, predicted that if the actor marries, he will meet the same fate as late actor Uday Kiran. Vajapeyajula Uday Kiran carved a niche for himself in the industry with back-to-back hits like Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, and Manasantha Nuvve, earning him the title of "Hat-trick hero" for the uninitiated.



However, the 32-year-old actor committed suicide on January 5, 2014. According to reports, the actor's career suffered after he ended his engagement to megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter, Sushmita.



Venu Swamy's predictions about many celebrities have previously come true. As a result, Prabhas' fans and admirers were taken aback when his forecasts about the Baahulbali actor's marriage went viral on the internet.



There were rumours in June that Prabhas was planning to marry this year. Many social media reports indicated that his uncle, Senior Rebel Star Krishnam Raju, was expected to inform fans. However, no official confirmation has yet been provided by Prabhas or his family. Also Read: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details

