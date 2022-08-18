Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Prabhas getting married in June? Baahubali star marriage prediction is out

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 8:22 AM IST

    Venu Swamy, a well-known astrologer, made a statement about Prabhas' marriage that made headlines across the country.
     

    Movie Still

    Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in Telugu cinema. For quite some time now, his personal life has been a hot topic of discussion among Tollywood fans. Recently, famous astrologer Venu Swamy's prediction about Prabhas' marriage made national headlines.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Venu Swamy, who recently predicted Prabhas' marriage, predicted that if the actor marries, he will meet the same fate as late actor Uday Kiran. Vajapeyajula Uday Kiran carved a niche for himself in the industry with back-to-back hits like Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, and Manasantha Nuvve, earning him the title of "Hat-trick hero" for the uninitiated.
     

    Movie Still

    However, the 32-year-old actor committed suicide on January 5, 2014. According to reports, the actor's career suffered after he ended his engagement to megastar Chiranjeevi's daughter, Sushmita.
     

    Movie Still

    Venu Swamy's predictions about many celebrities have previously come true. As a result, Prabhas' fans and admirers were taken aback when his forecasts about the Baahulbali actor's marriage went viral on the internet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    There were rumours in June that Prabhas was planning to marry this year. Many social media reports indicated that his uncle, Senior Rebel Star Krishnam Raju, was expected to inform fans. However, no official confirmation has yet been provided by Prabhas or his family. Also Read: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Prabhas made his Tollywood debut with Ishwar, which was a huge success. The actor's large fan base has been named a Young Rebel Star. With the blockbuster Baahubali film franchise, he became a pan-India star and is currently working on several big-budget films. Prabhas is presently filming Salaar and Adipurush after Radhe Shyam. Also Read: Bhojpuri actors' salaries: Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirhua-7 male stars charge

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez: 'I'm strong, I can do it', actress' Instagram post after money laundering case filed RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post, says 'I'm strong, I can do it'

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture) RBA

    Malayali New Year 2022: Mammootty wishes fans wearing a yellow shirt and white lungi (Picture)

    Pictures Vijay Deverakonda's mother holds pooja at home; Ananya Panday enjoys hospitality RBA

    Pictures: Vijay Deverakonda's mother holds pooja at home; Ananya Panday enjoys hospitality

    Mohanlal Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details RBA

    Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details

    Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez: 'I'm strong, I can do it', actress' Instagram post after money laundering case filed RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post, says 'I'm strong, I can do it'

    Janmashtami 2022: Mathura to Kerala- places to visit to see the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday RBA

    Janmashtami 2022: Mathura to Kerala- places to visit to see the celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Kanwar Jaideep Singh, 6 Dogra

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Kanwar Jaideep Singh, 6 Dogra

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Spotlight on KL Rahul as India prepares to bludgeon through Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Spotlight on KL Rahul as India prepares to bludgeon through Zimbabwe

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon