Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress shares an Instagram post, says 'I'm strong, I can do it'

After being charged in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a motivational note saying, "I'm strong, I can do it."

After being named in a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate in a 200 crore extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a note titled "Dear me" posted by an Instagram story run by her that has 1.18 lakh followers.

Jacqueline seems to be in deep trouble after the ED, on Wednesday, August 17, filed a second additional prosecution complaint against the Kick actress at Patiala House Court, naming her as an accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Also Read: Bhojpuri actors' salaries: Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirhua-7 male stars charge

Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a note which reads, "Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself, it'll all be okay. I'm strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it."

Previously, Jacqueline faced harsh criticism after intimate photos of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar were leaked online. She had written a heartfelt letter pleading with people and the media not to share her private pictures on public platforms.

Later, the conman expressed his displeasure with the leaked private photos in a handwritten letter sent to the media via his lawyer, calling it a violation of privacy. He stated that he was in a romantic relationship with Jacqueline and had given her expensive gifts out of love. Jacqueline, on the other hand, had refused to acknowledge their relationship.

Also Read: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran to team up for 'L2: Empuraan'; read details

As per the charge sheet by ED, Sukesh gave Jacqueline a bunch of luxury gifts which include Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags, along with a mini chopper. He also gifted a BMW car to Geraldine Fernandez, sister of Jacqueline who is living in the US. He also gave Jacqueline's mother around $1,80,000 and a Porche car.

Jacqueline and another Bollywood actress, Nora Fatehi, testified as witnesses in the case. Jacqueline admitted to receiving expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar. According to an excerpt from the charge sheet, Jacqueline stated, "Yes, Sukesh did give me expensive gifts. He bought a horse named Espuela. He also brought me a luxurious car, which I returned."

(With inputs from PTI)