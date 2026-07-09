3 6 Image Credit : Instagram/peddimovie

Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' dealt a blow to Peddi

'Peddi' started off well at the box office. It had good collections in the first and second weeks. But from the third week, the collections dropped. Samantha's film 'Maa Inti Bangaram' released at the same time, which was a big blow for 'Peddi'. The movie has now almost finished its theatrical run. It's running in less than 10 theatres with just one show a day.