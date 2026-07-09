Peddi vs Maa Inti Bangaram box office: Which Film Emerged As the Bigger Winner?
Ram Charan's Peddi impressed audiences with the actor's powerful performance and generated strong pre-release buzz. However, despite positive appreciation, the film is reportedly ending its theatrical run with significant box office losses.
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A star-studded lineup in Peddi
Buchi Babu Sana directed the film 'Peddi', starring Ram Charan as the hero. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar play important roles.
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Peddi movie released on June 4
Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings jointly produced this film. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer. Ram Charan made this film after the big disaster 'Game Changer'. 'Peddi' released on June 4 and received mixed reviews from the audience.
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Image Credit : Instagram/peddimovie
Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaram' dealt a blow to Peddi
'Peddi' started off well at the box office. It had good collections in the first and second weeks. But from the third week, the collections dropped. Samantha's film 'Maa Inti Bangaram' released at the same time, which was a big blow for 'Peddi'. The movie has now almost finished its theatrical run. It's running in less than 10 theatres with just one show a day.
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Peddi completes 35 days in theatres
The movie 'Peddi' has completed 35 days in theatres. According to a Sacnilk report, the film has collected a total of ₹341 crore so far. Out of this, the India gross collection is ₹288 crore, while the net collection is ₹243.83 crore. It earned ₹53 crore overseas. The film needed ₹220 crore to break even but only earned a share of ₹170 crore. So, it fell short by ₹50 crore and will end with that much loss.
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Image Credit : X/@vriddhicinemas
Peddi movie faces a loss of 50 crore rupees
The film is still running in a few theatres, but the collections are not even enough to cover the theatre's expenses. So, the producers won't get any money from it. Trade analysts say the film will end with a ₹50 crore loss. However, everyone is praising Ram Charan's acting in the movie. People are even saying it's a National Award-level performance.
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Ram Charan's loss, Samantha's profit—both are the same!
On one hand, Samantha's film 'Maa Inti Bangaram' made a huge profit. The movie earned over ₹90 crore. It had already broken even with a ₹5 crore profit before its release. The film collected a ₹45 crore share from theatres. In total, Samantha's film made a ₹50 crore profit. Coincidentally, Ram Charan's film's loss and Samantha's film's profit are both ₹50 crore.
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