Peddi star Ram Charan has revealed why his daughter Klin Kaara does not call him nanna anymore after Peddi's release. The actor also reacted to the backlash the film has received. Keep scrolling to know more.

Ram Charan's latest movie, Peddi, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, faced backlash for allegedly hyper-sexualising the actress's character on screen. Fans and audiences did not approve of the same and called out the filmmakers for taking such a regressive and alleged misogynistic take on female characters, even in today's day and age.

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Well, now marking his presence at an event in Hyderabad, Ram opened up about the Peddi controversy and also revealed why his daughter Klin Kaara does not call him nanna anymore. On the other note, Peddi was released in theatres on June 4 and has since grossed over Rs 332 crore worldwide. Talking during the event he said, “You have made the film such a huge success that I worry you will forget Ram Charan and remember only Peddi.”

Why Ram's Daughter Does Not Call Him ‘Nanna’ Anymore

“No, I’m saying that because I’ve experienced that even at home. My little one, Klin Kaara, used to call me nanna till the film was released. She now says, ey Peddi. When I tell her not to address me like that, she’s calling me Peddi nanna. So, even she has forgotten me." Chiranjeevi, who was also present at the event was smiling at this cute anecdote shared by Ram.

Ram Reacts To Peddi Flak

Reacting to the Peddi flak and thanking the audience to make it a success, Ram shared, “I remember a dialogue from the Tagore movie. Telugu people don’t like anyone that easily, but once they do, they love them till death. Much like that, no matter who said what and no matter what reviews were written…this film is truly not ours, it belongs to the audience.” Thanking the fans and focusing on the positives he added, “I still thank everyone from big channels to small reviewers from the bottom of my heart."