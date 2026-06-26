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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 22: Peddi Crosses Rs. 333 Crore Worldwide as Collections Hold Steady
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 22: Ram Charan's Peddi continues to attract audiences in its fourth week, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram has completed a successful opening week, maintaining steady momentum at the box office
Peddi Registers Growth on Day 22
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi witnessed a slight boost in collections on its 22nd day in theatres. The film earned Rs 80 lakh on Thursday, marking a 14.3% increase from Wednesday's Rs 70 lakh collection. Despite entering its fourth week, the sports drama continues to draw audiences across major centres.
Worldwide Earnings Cross Rs 333 Crore
With its latest collections, Peddi has taken its total India net earnings to Rs 237.40 crore. The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 280.88 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 52.90 crore. As a result, the movie's worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive Rs 333.78 crore, strengthening its position among the year's successful releases.
Occupancy Stable; Maa Inti Bangaaram Completes Strong Week
The Telugu version of Peddi maintained a healthy occupancy rate of 19.65% on Day 22. Morning shows recorded 17.80% occupancy, followed by 19.40% in the afternoon, while evening and night shows remained steady. The film earned Rs 193.55 crore during its opening week, followed by Rs 34.45 crore in the second week and Rs 9.40 crore so far in the third week.
Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram continued its positive theatrical run. The film collected Rs 2.65 crore on its seventh day, reflecting a 6% rise from the previous day's earnings. It wrapped up its first week with a cumulative India net collection of Rs 35.85 crore, while its India gross total reached Rs 41.43 crore.
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