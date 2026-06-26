The Telugu version of Peddi maintained a healthy occupancy rate of 19.65% on Day 22. Morning shows recorded 17.80% occupancy, followed by 19.40% in the afternoon, while evening and night shows remained steady. The film earned Rs 193.55 crore during its opening week, followed by Rs 34.45 crore in the second week and Rs 9.40 crore so far in the third week.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram continued its positive theatrical run. The film collected Rs 2.65 crore on its seventh day, reflecting a 6% rise from the previous day's earnings. It wrapped up its first week with a cumulative India net collection of Rs 35.85 crore, while its India gross total reached Rs 41.43 crore.