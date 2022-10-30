Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Orhan Awatramani Halloween party: Janhvi, Aryan Khan to Sara Ali Khan; Know who attended the scary night

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more famous star kids attended the Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party in Mumbai and dressed up spooky.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as ever in a black latex skirt and embroidered crop top. She accessorised her look with black heeled boots.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mumbai's popular celeb and socialite Orhan Awatramani threw a Halloween party for his friends and the who's who of Bollywood’s young brigade showed up in their spooky and funny costumes. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday dressed up in a beige skirt and an asymmetrical pink crop top, channelling Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor looked lovely in a little white dress and shoes. She dressed up for Halloween with a lovely tiara and white satin gloves.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend were also present at the Halloween party. He looked quite stylish in his commando outfit, while his girlfriend, Tania Shroff wore a pink bodysuit.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned up as princess Jasmin at the Halloween bash. Dressed in a blue skirt and top.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dashing in simple blue jeans and a white t-shirt over a black shirt.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a black bodycon gown and black shoes. She continued with the Halloween theme by wearing dark maroon lipstick. Also Read: Makers of ‘Vikram' to mark 100-day celebrations on Kamal Haasan's birthday

    Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, also adhered to the party's theme, arriving with kohl-ed eyes and an all-black ensemble. Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pics of birthday girl Ananya Panday along with her net worth and more

