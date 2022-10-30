Orhan Awatramani Halloween party: Janhvi, Aryan Khan to Sara Ali Khan; Know who attended the scary night
Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more famous star kids attended the Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party in Mumbai and dressed up spooky.
Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as ever in a black latex skirt and embroidered crop top. She accessorised her look with black heeled boots.
Mumbai's popular celeb and socialite Orhan Awatramani threw a Halloween party for his friends and the who's who of Bollywood’s young brigade showed up in their spooky and funny costumes.
Ananya Panday dressed up in a beige skirt and an asymmetrical pink crop top, channelling Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfit from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Shanaya Kapoor looked lovely in a little white dress and shoes. She dressed up for Halloween with a lovely tiara and white satin gloves.
Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend were also present at the Halloween party. He looked quite stylish in his commando outfit, while his girlfriend, Tania Shroff wore a pink bodysuit.
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned up as princess Jasmin at the Halloween bash. Dressed in a blue skirt and top.
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dashing in simple blue jeans and a white t-shirt over a black shirt.
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a black bodycon gown and black shoes. She continued with the Halloween theme by wearing dark maroon lipstick.
Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, also adhered to the party's theme, arriving with kohl-ed eyes and an all-black ensemble.