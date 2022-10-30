5 hot and sexy pics of birthday girl Ananya Panday along with her net worth and more

Actor Ananya Panday is celebrating her 24h birthday today. On her special day, take a look at some of the most jaw-dropping pictures of the ‘Liger’ actor along with details on her net worth, personal life, upcoming films, and more.

Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Bollywood’s one of the favourite ‘student’, actor Ananya Panday has turned a year older. Today, October 30, Ananya is celebrating her 24th birthday. And on this special day, we bring you the ‘Student of the Year’ actor’s five revealing and sizzling pictures of her in a bikini, crop tops, and more. With this, we also present you with some interesting information on her net worth – we bet you would be left impressed after finding out how much money she mints!

Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday entered the film industry with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’. She marked her debut alongside actor Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. So far, Ananya has been a part of nearly half a dozen films. ALSO READ: SEXY pics, video: Urfi Javed goes SEMI-NUDE; wears only a shimmery black sleeve

Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

After her debut movie, Ananya Panday was seen with Kartik Aaryan in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ which also featured Bhumi Pednekar. She then went on to act in ‘Kali Peeli’ and ‘Gehraiyaan’. ALSO READ: After Kantara’s success, Rishabh Shetty visits Rajinikanth to seek his blessings

Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

While Ananya Panday was last seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film ‘Liger’, opposite South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, she will next be seen in ‘Kho Gae Hum Kahan’, sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi once again.

Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram